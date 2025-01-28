How Man Utd could line-up if Amorim lands his January targets

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to turn the club’s season around and is hoping to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Having spent £200million on new players in the last summer transfer window, United don’t have a sizeable budget for the January window.

But they are still working on potential deals as we enter the final week of the window and a couple of new arrivals could be financed by player sales.

Here is how Man Utd could line up under Amorim if they enjoy a dream end to the January transfer window.

GK: Andre Onana

Since joining United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, Onana has endured mixed fortunes at Old Trafford.

His point-blank save to deny Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in Amorim’s first United match saw him win November 2024’s Premier League Save of the Month award.

It is the second time the goalkeeper has won the award this season, having claimed September’s accolade for a double save against Crystal Palace.

But he has also made a string of high-profile errors in 2024/25, including costly mistakes in defeats against Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Altay Bayindir delivered a heroic performance in the FA Cup win over Arsenal but Amorim has kept faith in Onana, who has featured in every Premier League game for United this season.

The Cameroon international certainly needs to iron out the mistakes, but he remains the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

RCB: Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt joined United from Bayern Munich last summer but his reunion with Erik ten Hag lasted only a dozen games before the manager was sacked at the end of October.

Despite the managerial change at Old Trafford, the Netherlands international is still one of the first names on the United teamsheet.

He has started in 14 of Amorim’s first 17 games in charge and only missed the defeats against Tottenham, Bournemouth and Wolves due to an illness.

CCB: Harry Maguire

Maguire fell out of favour when Ten Hag took over at Old Trafford, but he has enjoyed a resurgence under Amorim and is now a regular starter.

His ability to play in a back three – a formation he has experienced regularly with England – has allowed him to impress, most notably in the wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Maguire is perfect when you play with three defenders,” Amorim said after the Manchester derby. “He is perfect in the middle. All the guys defended very well, not just Harry. They were very focused.”

Summer signing Leny Yoro could eventually usurp the 31-year-old in the defensive hierarchy, but he is being slowly eased into the team.

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez remains the only senior left-footed centre-back in the United squad, making him a shoo-in for the left-sided centre-back role.

The Argentina international initially struggled to adapt to Amorim’s system but has now shown that he can thrive as part of a three-man defence.

The formation allows him greater freedom to venture forward, and he has registered four direct goal contributions under Amorim.

The 27-year-old scored against Liverpool and Fulham as well as assisting Bruno Fernandes’ winning goal against Rangers and Amad’s winner against Manchester City.

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui

Alongside De Ligt, Mazraoui also joined United from Bayern Munich in the summer and has since impressed with his consistency and versatility.

The right-back won United’s Player of the Month award in November and has started all but one of their Premier League games under Amorim.

“He’s a top player,” Amorim said. “He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.”

CM: Manuel Ugarte

Having played under Amorim at Sporting CP, Ugarte was one of the main benefactors from the 40-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international had a bit-part role under Ten Hag at the start of the season but has now taken Casemiro’s place in the starting line-up.

His impressive work rate and ability to regain possession make him an integral player for Amorim, who is looking to implement a high-intensity pressing game at United.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo’s future at United has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks amid a continuing stand-off over his proposed contract extension.

The 19-year-old midfielder enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at United in 2023/24 and also started for England in the Euro 2024 final.

He is yet to hit the same heights this season but has shown glimpses of his talent under Amorim and is starting to form an impressive partnership with Ugarte.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

Signing a new left-wing-back is one of Amorim’s top priorities in the January transfer window with Luke Shaw out injured and Tyrell Malacia only recently returning from a long-term injury.

Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have both been stationed at left-wing-back in recent weeks rather than their more familiar slot on the opposite flank.

United have been linked with Nuno Mendes, Alvaro Carreras and Milos Kerkez but have now decided on Dorgu as their top target.

Lecce are asking for a fee of €40million (£33.8m / $41.2m) for the 20-year-old and have so far rebuffed United’s bids of €27m (£22.7m / $28.4m) and €30m (£25.2m / $31.5m).

According to reports, United are still holding talks with the Serie A side and are expected to submit a third offer before the end of the window.

AM: Amad

Amad was a peripheral figure under Ten Hag and started just three Premier League games in 2023/24, but he has been one of the early success stories of Amorim’s tenure.

He has netted six goals under the 40-year-old, including a late winner at Manchester City, a late equaliser at Liverpool and a 12-minute hat-trick against Southampton.

The Ivory Coast international has also registered five assists, making it 11 direct goal contributions in his last 16 appearances in all competitions.

He recently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Old Trafford and Amorim will look to build his side around the 22-year-old.

AM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season but has started to rediscover his best form under his compatriot, registering five goals and four assists in 16 appearances.

The Portugal international is a guaranteed starter in the United team and has missed just three games through injury in the last five years.

“He’s amazing,” Amorim said. “He’s always ready to play, of course you sometimes feel that he’s not fresh — it’s impossible! — but the availability of Bruno is really important in a league where you play in three days.

“And the impact that he has in the team, the calm he brings on the ball with the confidence, so it’s really important for us.”

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

United’s current two senior striker options, Ramus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have scored just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Amorim has admitted that his squad lacks “pace and power up front” and would surely love to reunite with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international registered 66 goals and 23 assists in 68 appearances under the head coach and is now regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He has a huge €100million (£84.3m / US$110.7m) release clause in his Sporting contract and United will need to raise funds to meet that clause.

They are reportedly willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho for £60million and have put a £30million asking price on Casemiro, who has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are both free to leave and United could also let Malacia and Marcus Rashford go out on loan, which will help reduce the wage bill.

