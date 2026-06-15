Mateus Fernandes and Lewis Hall are both targets for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have growing confidence that Mateus Fernandes will join this summer from West Ham after their transfer path just overcame a significant hurdle, while a move for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is said to be advancing despite strong new competition from a Premier League rival.

The Red Devils are working hard on delivering Michael Carrick his transfer targets early this summer. With at least two, and potentially three, new midfielders on his transfer radar, Manchester United also want to add a new forward and a left-back to their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

And while a deal for Ederson has already been agreed – and with the player now booked in for a New York-based medical – his signing is expected to be announced in due course and with personal terms already having been agreed.

Far from resting on their laurels, though, United have now ramped up their quest to sign Fernandes and our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on Friday that while West Ham are expected to reject United’s opening bid, there is a growing confidence that a deal will be finalised this summer.

Of course, United are not the only suitors for Fernandes, but while Jose Mourinho has also requested his signing for Real Madrid, they are understood to be ready to step aside as a result of the huge fee that West Ham are demanding.

Significantly, according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Spanish giants now ‘expect’ Fernandes to move to Old Trafford this summer, with United already in talks and with the all-action midfielder himself expressing a preference to join Carrick’s side.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions with the player’s representatives – and sources have confirmed recently that West Ham have green-lit his sale – we revealed on Friday how officials at Old Trafford are now ready to test West Ham’s resolve over their highly rated Portuguese talent.

And while sources are unable to verify the amount United will bid, it is understood that any offer will come in for some distance below the £80m that the Hammers are seeking for the 21-year-old Portuguese.

Nonetheless, it is expected that a middle ground will be reached and a deal in the region of £60m will likely be struck.

READ MORE: Man Utd path clears as Jose Mourinho ‘request’ for £80m Real Madrid deal hits ‘major obstacle’

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd would ‘love’ to sign Lewis Hall

At the same time, United’s hopes of prising Lewis Hall away from Newcastle United are also gathering steam.

Carrick is desperate to bring in cover and competition for Luke Shaw ahead of the new campaign and Hall, who was unfortunate to miss out on the England squad this summer, has been identified as their number one option.

Understandably, Newcastle will not make any deal easy, and they will fight hard to retain the 21-year-old’s services this summer after a brilliant campaign on Tyneside.

The latest on Manchester United and their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes@FrazFletcher pic.twitter.com/LIa8IxAikM — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 12, 2026

However, they are far from his only admirers, and we will have details later on Monday about a determined approach from Chelsea to enter the race to sign him and beat United to a deal.

Nonetheless, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd are firmly in the race, reporting on his YouTube channel: “Over the last two, three days, Man Utd kept the contacts alive and ACTIVE with those close to Lewis Hall, the left-back from Newcastle.

“Manchester United already made contact a few weeks ago.

“Manchester United have genuine interest in the player. They really like Lewis Hall, so he’s one of the targets… ”

After Ederson, one more midfielder- at least it could be two; we will see- but one more midfielder will join Manchester United.

“Then left-back remains a position they want to cover. Lewis Hall is a player they really, really love at Manchester United.”

Valued at around the £55m mark, United would appear to be in the driving seat for both transfers this summer, and look ready to spend a combined £115m to bring in the tried and tested Premier League pair.

However, United have suffered a blow in their efforts to add a new wide player to their ranks after a classy LaLiga winger rejected their advances amid claims he is ‘about to finalise’ a big-money move to Newcastle.

The Red Devils, though, could have their sights set higher amid claims they have discussed the possibility of signing a PSG star, who is pushing to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

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