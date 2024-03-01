Man Utd double deal accelerates as ‘contact made’ for Argentina swoop; La Liga star in Ratcliffe ‘spotlight’

Manchester United are stepping up their summer transfer plans early, with reports claiming them to have made ‘contact’ for Boca Juniors starlet Aaron Anselmino alongside a push to sign a Spanish ace.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd from the Glazers. He has assumed control of the club’s football operations and will make sweeping changes to get the club back to where he feels it belongs.

The British billionaire has brought in Sir Dave Brailsford to analyse what Man Utd are doing wrong and explain how they can turn back into a winning machine.

Ratcliffe has also changed Man Utd’s CEO, with Richard Arnold leaving late last year and Omar Berrada ready to assume the role this summer.

Ratcliffe, who already owns French club Nice through his company INEOS, will sanction a host of transfers at the end of the campaign to help improve the Man Utd squad.

One area he is eager to improve is central defence amid question marks over the futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, though he is not the only defender that might arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd are also interested in Anselmino, an 18-year-old centre-half who came through the Boca academy.

Man Utd pushing to snare Boca Juniors star

Anselmino recently graduated to the Boca first team and has so far made five senior appearances. According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, his rapid rise has made him a serious target for Man Utd.

The Red Devils recently made Boca aware of their interest in the teenager and are now accelerating their push to land him. Man Utd chiefs have ‘made contact’ with officials at Boca to discuss the parameters for a potential deal.

Man Utd are in a rush to sign Anselmino as he has also emerged on AC Milan’s summer wish list.

While the uncapped Argentine does not have much first-team experience, Boca know they have a gem in their ranks. As such, they have set their stall out at £16million.

That is big money for a player of Anselmino’s age. Although, Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme – the former Barcelona and Argentina star – has backed Anselmino for big things.

“He will compete with the centre-backs. He looks bigger. With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is going to be a great footballer,” Riquelme said.

Ratcliffe also in for Girona ace

Anselmino is not the only rising star Man Utd are hoping to snare this summer. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo state that Madrid-born left-back Miguel Gutierrez has shot towards the top of Man Utd’s summer objectives.

Gutierrez is enjoying a great campaign, having been a key player for Girona amid their shock La Liga title challenge.

Man Utd looked into signing the 22-year-old in the past but feel this year is the perfect time to strike, as Gutierrez has matured and is now a fantastic player.

Ratcliffe in particular is keen, with Gutierrez in his ‘spotlight’ for the next transfer window.

Although, Ratcliffe and Man Utd will need to work hard to pull this second deal off. Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with moves for the ex-Spain U21 international, while Real Madrid also have an €8m (£7m) buy-back option. Gutierrez came through the Madrid academy but was sold to Girona for €4m in August 2022.

