Double Man Utd disaster in Rashford transfer to Barcelona as two insiders reveal all

What should have been a straightforward sale of Marcus Rashford is turning into something of a nightmare for Manchester United.

Rashford left Old Trafford for the Camp Nou last summer on a season-long loan that contains an option to buy. The option is worth €30m / £26m.

On paper, the deal looked a positive one for Man Utd who were ridding themselves of a player who didn’t want to be in Manchester any longer.

What’s more, €30m looked a fair price for a man who’d be months away from turning 29 in the summer, and who was coming off a season in which he scored just eight times in 43 appearances.

However, Rashford has hit top form in Spain, notching 10 goals and 13 assists in just 1,970 minutes of action. That equates to a goal contribution once every 86 minutes.

And according to the latest from The Daily Star, Man Utd now harbour regrets over the value of the option they negotiated.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United chiefs are regretting their decision to agree to sell Marcus Rashford to Barcelona for a mere £26m.’

They went on to state ‘United now estimate Rashford’s worth to be closer to £50m.’

There’s further bad news for Man Utd by way of transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to YouTube, Romano noted Barcelona do intend to sign Rashford to a permanent deal in the summer, but don’t want to simply take up the €30m option.

Instead, they hope to hold talks with Man Utd and negotiate a new deal worth even less than €30m.

“Barcelona would eventually like to negotiate the transfer fee with Man Utd,” began Romano.

“They have a buy option clause, €30m, but Barca want to negotiate, also because the salary of Rashford is an important one.”

Naturally, the nature of Barca’s talks with Man Utd – if United agree to engage, of course – will centre around a fee below the €30m option.

Romano concluded by stating the message coming out of Old Trafford is “very clear” – the Red Devils have no intention of relaxing their demands.

Insider sheds more light on Rashford situation

Our insider, Dean Jones, has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on the state of play with Rashford.

There have been persistent stories of late talking up Michael Carrick pushing to keep Rashford in Manchester next season.

However, Jones noted Carrick – even if he were to get the Man Utd manager’s job outright – will have no say in Rashford’s future.

Furthermore, the expectation as of now is that Rashford will complete a permanent switch to Barca in the summer. The only question is for how much.

“There are reports about Rashford and how Carrick would like to bring him back but that’s not really been on the agenda as far as I have heard,” explained Jones.

“It doesn’t really have anything to do with Carrick at this stage and the chances are that they don’t end up overlapping in any way.

“Carrick does not have the authority to make calls over things like Rashford’s future because he is not the long term coach of this team. I’m not saying he won’t be, because it is possible, but at the moment United are still doing their background work on all sorts of coaches while they are assessing Carrick as a candidate for the role.

“Nothing has changed. Rashford does not have a future at United. He wants to join Barcelona and if the finances around that are agreeable then it’ll happen. It’s what most people are expecting.

“Between now and the end of the season we will see and hear lots of stories about whether this deal happens but the expectation is that he will become a Barca player.”

