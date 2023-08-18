Double Man Utd transfer collapse leaves Ten Hag fuming as Arsenal push forwards with signing

Benjamin Pavard is likely to slip the net for Man Utd and Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is facing up to the reality that he is unlikely to be able to make any more summer signings for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire’s refusal to leave Old Trafford ending their chances of signing a top-class replacement.

The Red Devils have once again backed Ten Hag with cash this summer as phase two of his rebuild takes shape. In his first summer at United, he was allowed to spend around £216m, with six players arriving through the doors.

And while that investment was backed up with serious improvements on the field, the challenge is now on take the club to the next level. Indeed, optimism is growing that United can enjoy another excellent campaign. The signings of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund should provide United with more goals, while the addition of Andre Onana in goals should give the club a new dimension that predecessor David De Gea was not able to provide.

As a result of all three signings, Ten Hag has blown through his £175m, albeit falling around £5m short of that tally. As a result, any future signings need to be financed by outgoing departures, with United now operating, in effect, with a one-in, one-out policy.

And while the likes of Fred, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga have all left for fees, the club are yet to find takers for other unwanted stars such as Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson.

However, it is the failure to offload Maguire that has most impacted on United’s plans to make further additions. The England defender has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag and has been told he is free to leave if he can himself fixed up.

Maguire digs heels in as Man Utd miss out on Pavard

To help facilitate a move, United have lowered their £50m valuation of Maguire to just £30m. Not only would his sale boost their coffers, removing his £200,000 a week wages off the bill would also help ease the club within FFP limits.

However, talks between Maguire and leading suitors West Ham have seemingly broken down over Maguire’s wage demands. And with the Hammers unable to agree a deal, David Moyes and Co are seemingly now working on another target in Konstantinos Mavropanos.

And with no other suitors coming to the table as of yet, that means United and Maguire are likely to be stuck with one another for six more months at least.

Publicly, Ten Hag has told Maguire that, if he can return to his best form, then he can still salvage his United career.

But privately, the United boss has reportedly decided Maguire is not up to standard and had hoped the stripping of the captaincy from him would prove the catalyst for him to leave.

As a consequence of Maguire’s failure to leave, United now face missing out on Ten Hag’s top target in Benjamin Pavard.

The France defender has been made available by Bayern Munich with just a year left on his deal.

Modest fee for Pavard

They are reportedly seeking a fee as high as €40m (£34.2m) for him, albeit that does appear too high. As a result, and knowing Pavard can cover at both centre-half and right-back, Ten Hag has let it be known he would like to bring him to Old Trafford.

But with Maguire still on the books, the Daily Mirror claims United are powerless to act on their Pavard interest.

As a result, both Arsenal and Inter Milan are likely to battle it out for the 27-year-old Bayern star’s signature.

Reports in Italy claim Inter have lodged an opening €25m (£21m) bid for his services. But with the fee coming in for lower than expected, Arsenal now appear ready to launch a counter bid for his services.

And with summer signing Jurrien Timber now facing a season KO, Arsenal are being tipped to launch a raid that will further infuriate a restricted Ten Hag.

