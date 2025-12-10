DOUBLE Man Utd transfer explodes into life as Kobbie Mainoo deal ‘99% done’

Two major Manchester United moves in January are taking shape and one is reportedly 99 percent done, while Marcus Rashford has put his parent club on the spot with a stunning transfer demand.

The January transfer window is shaping up to be a critical one for Man Utd, with action expected both on the arrivals and exits fronts.

Regarding the latter, Ruben Amorim has made it crystal clear he doesn’t want anyone to leave in January, though what the manager wants and what the manager gets could be two entirely different things…

Kobbie Mainoo joining Napoli?

Mainoo, 20, has made no secret of his deep dissatisfaction with his lack of opportunities this season.

The rarely seen midfielder is ready to request an exit in January and according to bombshell news from Italy, a transfer to Napoli is far more advanced than many had believed.

Italian reporter Luca Cerchione has claimed Mainoo is set to join long-term suitors Napoli once the transfer window reopens.

A ‘significant acceleration’ in talks between United and Napoli has occurred over the past few days. What’s more, one source is even claiming the deal is 99 percent done and it will be a ‘sale’ and not just a six-month loan.

Sources tell us Amorim will only be on board with letting Mainoo leave if United provide him with a worthy replacement.

United adore Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid) is not appreciated to the same level as the aforementioned trio, but is still liked at Man Utd and is viewed as a potential market opportunity.

Roma in direct talks for Joshua Zirkzee

It’s a similar story for Zirkzee who although featuring more regularly of late amid Benjamin Sesko’s layoff with a knee injury, can see the writing on the wall at Old Trafford.

The Dutch frontman is open to moving on in the winter window and TEAMtalk has been informed direct talks between Man Utd and Roma have opened.

Despite struggling in England, Zirkzee’s stock remains high in Italy after earning his move to Man Utd on the back of a stellar spell with Bologna.

United are open to selling if offers of around €35-40m (£30.6-£35m) are received. A viable compromise is a six-month loan that contains an obligation to buy.

Other clubs are lurking with intent, but it’s Roma who have stormed into pole position and the frontman is viewed as the final piece of Roma’s attacking overhaul by sporting director Frederic Massara.

Rashford rocks Man Utd with transfer demand

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford has rocked Man Utd after informing the club he only wishes to play for Barcelona when his loan spell concludes.

Barcelona can sign Rashford to a permanent deal via an option to buy worth a shade under £30m. However, Rashford’s declaration now gives Barca leverage to attempt to negotiate more favourable terms with United.

Rashford has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and is insistent that if he’s not sold to Barca, he’ll bide his time playing for United’s reserves rather than make himself available for the first-team or agree terms with another club.

As such, Man Utd will be hoping Barcelona do trigger their option to buy to avoid a messy transfer saga dominating the headlines next summer.

