Manchester United are battling Liverpool for two transfer targets, one of whom could arrive at Old Trafford or Anfield this month, while the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, has reportedly blocked the sale of a star in a shock move.

This could be a crucial transfer window for United, as Ruben Amorim looks to continue his squad revamp and build a team that fits with his 3-4-2-1 system.

We have consistently reported how Amorim wants to sign two new midfielders, one this month and another in the summer, but Liverpool are showing interest in a dream target for United.

But Amorim is also keen to strengthen in other areas, and the Red Devils could reportedly go head-to-head with Liverpool to sign one of the Championship’s most exciting full-backs.

Meanwhile, Wilcox has made a major decision, reportedly opting against selling a United star who had looked set to leave, in a significant twist.

Man Utd, Liverpool submit ‘offers’ for Championship sensation

Reports suggest that United and Liverpool have both set their sights on signing Sheffield Wednesday’s 17-year-old left-back Yisa Alao.

Alao’s performances for Wednesday’s youth sides have wowed scouts. He has broken into the Yorkshire side’s first team this season, too, making his Championship debut against Derby County last month.

The youngster has a bright future ahead of him and it’s claimed that both United and Liverpool have ‘made offers’ to sign him.

The report states that the Premier League rivals have each submitted a bid of £450,000 for Alao,

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday will accept the offers. However, they are in administration at the moment because of severe financial issues and are currently at the foot of the Championship table on minus seven points.

Due to these difficult times, the club could be forced to cash in on Alao.

But he isn’t the only player United and Liverpool both have their eye on…

Man Utd, Liverpool both want £87m-rated star

We have consistently reported how Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba is a dream target for United. The Seagulls are reluctant to sell for anything below £87m, so he’s likely to stay at the Amex until the end of the season.

But when the time comes there is set to be a ferocious battle for Baleba’s signature as we understand Liverpool have joined the Red Devils in the race.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, confirmed yesterday (January 2) that Liverpool hold interest in the 22-year-old Cameroonian international. This has today been backed up by other outlets.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also understood to be admirers of the Brighton man.

United pushed to sign Baleba over the summer and although their pursuit was unsuccessful, Baleba is open to a switch to Old Trafford. Whether Liverpool or any other side can also turn his head remains to be seen.

Wilcox BLOCKS Man Utd sale

Wilcox always has a big say in United’s transfer business but his ‘decision’ to BLOCK Manuel Ugarte’s sale to Turkish giants Galatasaray may come as a shock to some.

Ugarte, 24, has played infrequent ly this season, starting just five games in the Premier League so far.

He has actually started United’s last three league games, due to others being unavailable, but he was disappointing in their 1-1 draw with bottom-placed Wolves last time out, and was hooked after 75 minutes by Amorim.

Ugarte has been considering leaving Old Trafford and as revealed by our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been in contact with two Galatasaray players, who’ve been trying to convince him to make the move.

However, Bailey has revealed that Wilcox has decided AGAINST selling Ugarte, with United ‘rebuffing advances from intermediaries’ working on behalf of Galatasaray.

Move for Sporting CP star ‘discussed’

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail claims that United have internally discussed the idea of signing Sporting CP right wing-back Salvador Blopa.

Bloqa has made 11 league appearances for Sporting’s B side this season, notching a goal and an assist.

