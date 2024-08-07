Double Man Utd transfer headache as star gets zero interest and team-mate prices himself out of move

There has been an update on two Man Utd players

Manchester United are finding it tough to offload numerous players this summer, with Casemiro reportedly picking up no interest despite his fantastic pedigree.

Man Utd have managed to sell the likes of Mason Greenwood, Alvaro Fernandez and Willy Kambwala in addition to letting Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams go on free transfers. They are now trying to process several more departures, though it is proving tricky.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is getting closer to landing Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. But the signing of Mazraoui in particular is being held up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is supposedly demanding a big-money pay-off from Man Utd before joining West Ham United.

According to The Telegraph, experienced midfielder Casemiro is on the list of players Ratcliffe has also put up for sale, with Erik ten Hag aware that the Brazilian is past his best.

DON’T MISS: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues

Casemiro has played 75 times for Brazil and won a host of major trophies during his time at Real Madrid, yet no concrete approaches have come in for him so far.

Clubs who would normally be interested in a player like Casemiro will have been put off by the 32-year-old’s struggles towards the end of last season.

It is thought that teams from Saudi Arabia will come in for Casemiro’s signing later in the transfer window. But even with the huge money at their disposal, they are unlikely to pay anywhere near the initial £60million fee – rising to a potential £70m – which Man Utd originally spent on the midfield enforcer.

Casemiro is not the only player Ratcliffe will find it tough to offload. The report adds that Victor Lindelof is pricing himself out of a move away from Old Trafford due to his high wage demands.

Man Utd transfers: Casemiro, Lindelof issues emerge

The centre-back, who has also been used as a full-back on either side, has been the subject of interest from Italian and Turkish clubs.

However, Lindelof wants to earn close to his reported £120,000-a-week Man Utd wage at his new club, and sides from Italy and Turkey do not intend to match that.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Scott McTominay this summer, too. Fulham have had two bids rejected for the midfielder as they have yet to match Man Utd’s £30m asking price.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on McTominay, though sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the player is happy to remain at Man Utd and fight for his place.

Man Utd need to sell at least one of McTominay or Casemiro as this will raise funds and make room in the squad for a new midfielder to join.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte is now unlikely to join as Man Utd do not want to match his €60m (£51.6m) price tag.

Instead, the Red Devils could move for Burnley’s Sander Berge, Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad or Youssouf Fofana, who is determined to leave Monaco this summer.

You can find out more on Man Utd’s pursuit of Fofana below.

READ MORE: Man Utd approach for sublime Ugarte alternative confirmed, with ruthless Ratcliffe ready to hijack agreed deal