Manchester United are desperate to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham to fund their transfer business but reports suggest the right-back is causing frustration among club chiefs.

Wan-Bissaka has been deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils are willing to sell him to the Hammers for around £18m.

Negotiations between the clubs have been very positive and the player’s green light is effectively all that’s needed for the deal to be completed.

Man Utd plan to put the money generated from his sale towards signing Bayern Munich defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

However, the unexpected delays around Wan-Bissaka’s potential departure are causing anxiety behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

As previously reported, Wan-Bissaka is open to joining West Ham. But according to Matt Hughes, the full-back is demanding a ‘multi-million pound pay-off from Man Utd’ to leave this summer.

He claims that West Ham have agreed to pay Wan-Bissaka’s price tag but they cannot afford his wage demands, leaving him in ‘limbo.’

While he’s ‘open’ to joining West Ham he ‘will not be sold short.’ With just 12 months remaining on his contract, he could bank a huge signing-on fee by staying put and leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Man Utd double deal in doubt

The report claims that West Ham are urging Man Utd to give Wan-Bissaka a chunk of the £18m they pay to sign the defender in order to get the deal done.

But the Red Devils are reluctant to do so because as mentioned, they want to reinvest those funds in two new defender signings.

Bayern Munich centre-back De Ligt and right-back Mazraoui have already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils so they only thing missing is an agreement on a transfer fee.

Reports suggest that the Bundesliga giants are demanding around £60m for both players. Man Utd have already seen one joint bid for the duo rejected this summer.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is therefore very keen to get Wan-Bissaka’s sale to West Ham finalised as soon as possible so Man Utd can increase their offer.

Scott McTominay could potentially leave Old Trafford in the coming days and that would also help the Red Devils fund a move for De Ligt and Mazraoui.

Fulham have seen two offers rejected for McTominay and remain in dialogue with Man Utd. It remains to be seen whether they improve on their latest £20m bid.

Marco Silva’s side could return with another offer for the Scotsman soon but also have alternatives in mind, with Fluminense star Andre a long-term target.

