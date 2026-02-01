Manchester United have been ruled out of the race to sign an experienced Bundesliga midfielder as they focus on a DOUBLE deal for the summer, while Bruno Fernandes’ links with Real Madrid have been played down.

Michael Carrick picked up his third win in three games since becoming United’s interim boss today, with a late 3-2 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils now sit fourth in the Premier League table and that is a key reason why they’re not panicking to make any late signings this window.

But they have already identified their top targets for the summer, and they are prepared to spend big to get them through the door.

Man Utd plotting spectacular double deal

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has ruled United out of the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretska.

The Red Devils are instead focusing on a double signing in the summer. United’s hierarchy feel they need two new midfield additions, Romano confirms, and they are willing to wait to get their top targets.

Romano did not name any specific players, but we have consistently reported that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are their top targets.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Friday that United are ready to smash their transfer record on to sign Baleba this summer.

United appreciate Brighton will try to hold out for a huge £100million (€115.5m / $137m), though, of course, United will try and negotiate the fee down.

With Manchester City also pushing to sign fellow United target Anderson, INEOS might try to sign Crystal Palace’s Wharton alongside Baleba.

We revealed on January 26 that United are stepping up their interest in Wharton, though they will face competition for him from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes, Real Madrid transfer update

Meanwhile, United captain Bruno Fernandes has been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Recent reports have suggested that he is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

However, Romano has emphatically denied these claims – stating that Fernandes is ‘fully focused’ on the Red Devils. But he does say that there is still interest from the Saudi Pro League in his signature

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes. There were some reports around on Bruno Fernandes offering himself to Real Madrid.

“Forget about that. Not true. This is not happening. Absolutely not happening.

“Why? Because Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. That story was completely fake.

“So, Bruno is fully focused on United. Nothing is happening in January.

“Then in the summer we will see because I am sure from Saudi they will return for Bruno Fernandes.

“But let’s see because at the moment Bruno is not entertaining conversations.

“It’s just interest from Saudi, but Bruno’s focus is completely on Manchester United.

Man Utd begin scouting exciting duo

In other news, United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sassuolo star Tarik Muharemovic and are tracking his progress in Italy.

Muharemovic is a 22-year-old centre-back who is emerging as one of Sassuolo’s best and most valuable players.

But he isn’t the only player scouts have been keeping an eye on, as reports in Italy state that they are also monitoring Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic.

