Manchester United are in a strong position to sign two key midfield targets worth a combined £132million, while Michael Carrick is very close to being formally appointed as the club’s new permanent manager.

The Red Devils are set to be ambitious in this summer’s transfer window and are buoyed by the fact that they will be playing Champions League football next term, helping them attract top stars.

Strengthening in midfield has long been Man Utd’s priority, and while multiple names are under consideration, they have received big encouragement that they’d be able to get two names on their shortlist.

Man Utd ‘sprinting’ towards deal for Serie A maestro

The first player in question is Atalanta star Ederson, one of Serie A’s best midfielders, and he looks set to be on the move in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid had emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 26-year-old Brazilian international, and even reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with him.

However, after haggling on a fee with Atalanta, the move has stalled, opening the door for Man Utd to swoop in.

We confirmed on Monday that Ederson is open to joining the Red Devils. Our sources state that United are showing strong interest in the player and have already struck a broad agreement on personal terms.

We understand Atalanta are holding out for an initial €45m (£39m) for Ederson, though the deal could reach €60m (£52m) through add-ons.

And now, Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb report that Man Utd chiefs are ‘sprinting’ towards Ederson’s signing, which suggests negotiations are ramping up.

Man Utd are ‘intent’ on adding the Brazilian to their midfield ranks, and there is a positive feeling at Old Trafford that the transfer will be completed.

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Man Utd plotting £80m West Ham raid

Meanwhile, the Red Devils also have their eye on West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier today how Man Utd have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign the 21-year-old, though they are set to face competition from Arsenal.

Fernandes, who joined the Hammers from Southampton in a £40 million (€46.2m, $54m) deal last summer, has impressed despite West Ham’s struggles at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have already made contact with his representatives, and view the Portugal international as a potential long-term solution in midfiel.

Some sources suggest that he could even partner or eventually succeed club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Crucially, We understand that the West Ham star idolises Fernandes and would be very keen to link up with his Portugal teammate at Old Trafford.

However, the youngster won’t come cheap. West Ham value Fernandes at a minimum of £80m (€92.3m, $108.1m), though that figure is likely to decrease should they fail to retain their Premier League status.

Deals for both Fernandes and Ederson could therefore amount to around £132million, if both players are pursued.

Timeline for Michael Carrick deal revealed

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed the latest on Michael Carrick’s formal appointment as Man Utd’s new permanent manager.

We exclusively revealed last week that Man Utd’s key decision-makers had reached unanimous agreement internally over pursuing Carrick as the long-term successor, and discussions have now accelerated significantly in recent days.

We understand Carrick has agreed in principle to take the role permanently, whilst the deal is not done according to club officials – they are set to work through the details before the appointment is officially announced once a contract is finalised.

Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery were all discussed seriously during the process.

The club also explored the likes of Luis Enrique, Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and former England manager Gareth Southgate were also considered among wider strategic conversations.

However, sources state Carrick increasingly separated himself from the competition due to the response he generated internally across multiple departments at the club.

Man Utd are now hopeful the agreement can be fully finalised before the club’s final game of the season at Brighton, allowing Carrick to head into the summer window with clarity over his position and influence over recruitment planning.

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