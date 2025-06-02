Matheus Cunha has been told he does not fit into Ruben Amorim's system at Man Utd

Manchester United have been told the signing of Matheus Cunha will not provide an instant fix for their problems, with one former star raising concerns over what the Brazilian can bring to the Red Devils and with club bosses also told why they will rue missing out on another top summer target.

A huge summer awaits Manchester United, who embarrassed themselves in the first full season under INEOS’s stewardship and could only finish a woeful 15th in the Premier League. Having shambled their way through the 2024/25 campaign, United then added salt to their gaping wounds by passing up the chance to end the season with a trophy, losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

That prize would have secured Champions League football and the possibility of bringing up to £100m in prize money into the Old Trafford coffers.

Instead, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co have been left with no European football and a hugely problematic rebuilding process this summer that will now mean the club must keep a very careful watch on the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Despite that, summer signing number one is now done with United confirming on Sunday afternoon that a deal for Cunha has agreed, subject to two conditions.

Indeed, the Brazilian has made it clear he is happy to play for the Red Devils, irrespective of whether they could offer him the carrot of European football or not.

However, former United star Gordon Strachan has doubted the wisdom in the capture, suggesting Cunha may not fit in well with Amorim’s favoured formation.

“Manchester United’s interest in Matheus Cunha is good news for the club – he’s a great player and very talented,” Strachan began on Esports Insider, before adding. “But with his 3-4-3 formation, where will Ruben Amorim play him? That’s the thing, Amorim’s formation is a problem.

“Will United play him where he plays now for Wolves? Will they stick him in midfield? Where does he fit into Amorim’s formation? Will he be the one up top? I don’t think so.”

Strachan isn’t totally writing Cunha off at Old Trafford, but does feel the Red Devils need to sign another top star alongside him for the capture of the 13-times capped Brazil star to prove a success.

“Man Utd will need the right player to play up front with Cunha for his signing to work, that’s for sure. He’s a player, an absolute player, but Man Utd will need to bring someone else in to complement him for the signing to be a success,” he added.

United confirm Matheus Cunha transfer subject to visa

Some United fans had expressed concerns themselves at the hold-up in the deal being announced, especially with the transfer window now officially open for business.

However, with the transfer officially being announced, United welcomed their new recruit with a short announcement on their official website.

‘Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha,’ the club statement began. ‘The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration.

‘The 26 year-old has 13 senior caps for Brazil, and, in his club career, has made 270 appearances and scored 72 goals in the English, Spanish, German and Swiss top flights.

‘During two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves, Cunha has scored 33 goals in 92 appearances.

‘Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.’

One player, though, who has slipped the net is Liam Delap, with the departing Ipswich striker instead making clear his wish to join Chelsea, who can offer him both Champions League football and the chance to hook up with his former Manchester City teammate, Cole Palmer.

Strachan, though, feels missing out on Delap could hit United hard.

“I think Liam Delap would have been a brilliant signing for United if he hadn’t chosen Chelsea. He’s young, hungry, has no baggage coming from Ipswich, is a great finisher, and defenders don’t like coming up against him,” he said.

“Cunha and Delap would have been a nice, fresh combo. They would be a great combination – both fresh and hungry. But getting the right supply system around any new attackers is just as important, which is something Amorim will need to work out as well.”

