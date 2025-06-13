Man Utd on ‘red alert’ as former Man City midfielder available for bargain price

Manchester United are ‘on red alert’ after Douglas Luiz has been made available for £30million, according to a report, but another Premier League club are a potential threat if Ruben Amorim decides to make a move for him.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man Utd. The Red Devils ended up as low as 15th in the Premier League table. Although Amorim guided the Red Devils to the final of the Europa League, they lost it to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, are determined to bounce back and are aiming to challenge for the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

Matheus Cunha has already signed for Man Utd, with Amorim planning to play the Brazilian as one of his two number 10s.

Man Utd are in talks to sign winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window, while striker Viktor Gyokeres is also a player that the Red Devils are keen on.

GiveMeSport has now reported that Man Utd could make a move for former Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder Luiz.

Juventus are ready to offload the Brazil international midfielder for just £30million in the summer transfer window, having signed him from Villa in the summer of 2024.

‘Manchester United are on red alert after Juventus have decided they are set to put Luiz up for sale, according to GMS sources, and the Serie A heavyweights are prepared to entertain offers as low as £30million as they are keen to get him off their books and use the funds to bolster their squad,’ states the report.

Man Utd reportedly showed interest in signing Luiz in the January transfer window and ‘could be tempted to reignite their interest’ in bringing the 27-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

Luiz was on the books of Man City from 2017 until 2019, but he could not make a single appearance for the Cityzens due to work permit issues.

After a loan spell at Girona, the midfielder joined Villa in 2019. The Brazilian star flourished at the Villans and earned a move to Juventus last summer.

Leeds United to be approached for Douglas Luiz – report

If Man Utd do decide to make a move for Luiz, then they will face competition from Leeds United.

Leeds will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship.

The West Yorkshire club are planning to make as many as 10 new signings in the summer transfer window, as manager Daniel Farke aims to build a squad that can hold its own in the Premier League.

According to GiveMeSport, Leeds will be ‘contacted by intermediaries’ to discuss a potential deal for Luiz.

The Whites are looking for a central midfielder this summer, and the 27-year-old Juventus player will be offered.

