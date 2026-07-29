Douglas Luiz, who wants to join Manchester United

Douglas Luiz wants to join Manchester United and play for Michael Carrick’s side, according to an Italian report, which has also suggested an exchange deal that could happen between the Red Devils and Juventus.

Man Utd have signed two midfielders already this summer, with Andrey Santos joining from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans moving from Aston Villa.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, want to make a third midfield addition to Carrick’s squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season and will also be keen on at least challenging for the Premier League title.

A number of midfielders are on the radar of Man Utd, including AS Roma star Manu Kone and Tyler Adams of Bournemouth.

A new name has now emerged, with the Italian media claiming that Douglas Luiz wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

According to TuttoSport, former Aston Villa midfielder Luiz’s ‘dream’ is to play for Man Utd.

The report has claimed that Juventus are willing to sell the 28-year-old Brazil international striker for €30million (£26m, $34.1m).

TuttoSport has noted: ‘In the Premier League, the impact he had at Nottingham (Forest) and subsequently at Aston Villa hasn’t alerted the top-tier clubs, somewhere between those dreaming of Europe and those having to settle for a consistent season.

‘Luiz’s dream is red and white, with the Devil in his crest: his dream is to join Manchester United, where he hopes to relaunch the club in grand style.

‘Juve and the Red Devils are friendly clubs, regardless of management changes, regardless of their respective moments.’

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Douglas Luiz – Joshua Zirkzee swap mooted

TuttoSport has suggested a swap deal between Man Utd and Juventus involving Luiz and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd want to offload Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, with Juventus keen on a deal for the Netherlands international forward.

The report stated: ‘Helping each other is a snap.

‘Maybe even asking for something in return.

‘Here comes the name Zirkzee again, here is where the manoeuvres and market reasoning begin to take shape.

‘How Douglas’s attempt unfolded: little verve, nice touches, nothing truly decisive.

‘The first few outings were too often reminders of why Luiz didn’t work out.

‘The club took note, the coach did the same. And then the story unfolded.

‘More or less similar to the one from a year ago.’

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