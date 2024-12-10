Manchester United are refusing to relent in their chase to bring Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford with an in-the-know journalist revealing how Bayern Munich’s power play over the Canadian’s future could ultimately backfire and present the Red Devils – or Real Madrid – with a big free transfer opportunity.

The 24-year-old is considered one of the best left-backs in world football having risen to super-stardom at Bayern Munich, where he has won an impressive 13 major trophies in six full seasons with the Bundesliga giants. However, with his contract currently due to expire at the end of the current campaign, Vincent Kompany’s side are at a serious risk of losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

Indeed, Davies will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1 – now just 22 days away. As a result, Bayern are understandably getting twitchy over the prospect of losing one of their star performers for nothing, with that chase for a long time being headed up by Real Madrid.

However, United too have recently registered their interest in his signing, with new boss Ruben Amorim making the signing of a new left-back one of their top priorities in 2025, with the club plagued by long-term issues in the position.

And while Bayern are trying to turn the screw on Davies by offering him an improved contract, they are trying to take his suitors out the game by insisting the player puts pen to paper before that January 1 deadline rolls around – though ultimately, that tactic could backfire.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “FC Bayern is putting pressure on Alphonso Davies (24) to sign a new contract before Christmas the club would like a decision before Davies has the opportunity to meet with Manchester United and Real Madrid in January. Davies’ side is still hesitating and is considering continuing negotiations in the new year.”

Previously, Plettenberg had described Davies as a ‘dream target’ for United, posting last month: “#Davies #MUFC … One of Manchester United’s dream targets for summer as revealed.”

Man Utd desperate to sign new left-back

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co, however, are determined not to be beaten. Our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan revealed last month that United had made a beeline for Davies signature, not just by reaching out to his entourage but by also offering what was described to us as a ‘very competitive offer’ for his signature.

And while Ratcliffe knows he needs to watch United’s finances carefully owing to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), they hope to have done enough to persuade the former Vancouver Whitecaps man.

Davies is seen as the ideal addition to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation and is regarded by United as their No.1 choice to bolster their left-back options.

United have also cast their eyes over the likes of Premier League stars Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri – both of whom are seen as attractive options. They have also been linked with a move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez on Tuesday morning amid claims of a reduction in his price tag, while United also have the summer option to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica for €20m.

However, none of that quartet are seen as appealing as Davies and the chance to land one of the world’s best in his position on a free is seen as a big opportunity for United not to miss.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Talented winger signs; Rashford exit claims

Meanwhile, United could take a big step towards balancing the books in 2025 by initiating the somewhat surprise sale of Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old has unquestionable ability but hasn’t always been able to play at his consistent best in recent times. Now a strong report claims the Red Devils are very much open to Rashford’s sale in 2025, with his most likely destination also coming to light.

For now, United have secured a big talent of tomorrow in the form of 16-year-old winger Emmanuel Ziro. The attacker, who has arrived from a famed London-based academy was also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal but opted to move north with United instead, with the teenager unable to contain his excitement at sealing the move.

Elsewhere, the fallout from Dan Ashworth’s departure continues to cause ructions in the media.

On Monday, it was claimed that the real reason for his exit was over a double transfer blunder that left Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘infuriated’.

Now Richard Keys is the latest one to have a pop at United, claiming Ratcliffe is not the right man in charge and that they would be in a far better place under the guidance of Sheikh Jassim.

Alphonso Davies and his bulging Bayern Munich trophy cabinet