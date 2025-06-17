The dream Man Utd attack with two new forwards to join Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha is the first forward to join Man Utd this summer

Manchester United have already made one addition to their attacking department this summer and they are looking to sign more forwards.

The lack of firepower was the biggest problem for United in the 2024/25 season as they netted just 44 goals in 38 Premier League matches.

Ruben Amorim is willing to offload the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho to fund moves for new forwards.

We’ve taken a look at how that area of their squad could look next season if they have a successful summer transfer window.

The starters

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the United dugout in November and immediately implemented a new system, switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

The front three consists of two narrow attacking midfielders behind a central striker and Amorim is determined to overhaul his options in this department.

United have already forked out £62.5million to sign Matheus Cunha this summer, making him the seventh-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The Brazil international scored 15 goals and registered six assists in 33 Premier League appearances for Wolves in the 2024/25 season.

That combined tally of 21 direct goal contributions is more than any United player has delivered in the Premier League in either of the past two campaigns.

While the 26-year-old is capable of leading the line as a striker, his best position at Wolves was as a left-sided number 10 in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

His familiarity with that system makes him a tailor-made fit for the role Amorim wants him to fill, and he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Old Trafford.

After signing Cunha, United turned their attention to Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and submitted an opening bid worth an initial £45million and another £10million in potential add-ons.

It’s understood that Brentford have been holding out for at least £60million for the 25-year-old, who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham joined the race for his signature after appointing Thomas Frank, although TEAMtalk understands that the Cameroon international still prefers a move to Old Trafford.

He has shown impressive versatility at Brentford but would predominantly operate from the right-sided No.10 position in Amorim’s side.

Alongside Mbeumo and Cunha, United will look to complete their new-look front three by signing a striker this summer.

They missed out on Liam Delap, who has joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town, and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly set his sights on a move to Arsenal.

But there are still some brilliant strikers on the market and United have registered their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions in 2024/25, helping his side finish third in the Bundesliga and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old but United hold an advantage in the race for his signature.

“My favourite club as a child was Manchester United. I’ve always admired them,” he told French radio station RTL in December 2024.

Frankfurt have reportedly placed a hefty €100million (£85.2m/$115.6m) price tag on the France Under-21 international, although they are willing to be flexible around the structure of a deal.

The backups

Despite not being in any European competitions next season, United will still need a big squad to get back into the top four and challenge for the domestic cups.

Mason Mount has endured an injury-plagued start to his United career, starting just 19 games in all competitions across the last two seasons.

But the 26-year-old England international has still impressed Amorim, who has lavishly praised his work ethic and dedication to getting fit.

He is also well-suited to the manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation, having produced his best form for Chelsea during Thomas Tuchel’s time at Stamford Bridge.

“He is such a player,” Amorim said. “He works really hard, he has quality. When you see that kind of guy like Mason working hard every day, eating well, having ice baths, when you have this kind of player you just want to help him.

“He is perfect for this position as he can be a midfielder, but also runs like a winger so I’m really happy for him.”

Despite signing Cunha and working on a deal for Mbeumo, TEAMtalk sources understand that Amorim still sees a role for Mount next season.

Joshua Zirkzee joined United last summer and had an underwhelming goal return in his debut season, scoring just seven goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

But he still became a key player under Amorim, who views the Netherlands international as a No.10 more than a traditional centre-forward.

His tendency to drop into pockets of space and his brilliant technical quality on the ball ensure that he still has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Amad can also play as a right-sided No.10 and started the Europa League final in that position, although his best performances under Amorim have often come in the right-wing-back role.

Bruno Fernandes is another option for the two No.10 spots after he rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but he will likely operate in a deeper midfield role in 2025/26.

“In terms of passing, game organisation, defence, tactics, I have a little thought in my head that I’m going to end my career further back, because everyone who started there and went to No.10 ended up retreating on the field at the end,” he said.

“It’s a position I like, playing deeper, facing the game more. With the ball, it makes my game a lot easier because I have a broader view of the game and it is ideal for what we’ve talked about with the last pass, which can sometimes come from deeper on the pitch.”

Up front, United are looking to offload Rasmus Hojlund after the striker registered just 10 goals and four assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

He has been linked with Inter Milan and his departure could provide more first-team opportunities for Chido-Obi, who is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

The 17-year-old striker made eight first-team appearances in 2024/25 before scoring twice against Hong Kong in the post-season tour.

While he is still a raw talent, the Denmark Under-20 international has looked comfortable at senior level and is not expected to leave on loan in the summer.

