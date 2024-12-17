Manchester United will seemingly not be short of suitors for Alejandro Garnacho if they decide to cash in on the winger after it was claimed that a top LaLiga side had expressed an interest in signing the star and with Ruben Amorim having already decided on a €58m replacement.

The Red Devils are still on a high after Sunday’s last-gasp come-from-behind victory at Manchester City, where they trailed until the 88th minute after Josko Gvardiol’s headed opener. But with Bruno Fernandes tucking home a late spot-kick, before Amad Diallo stole every Manchester United supporter’s hearts with a 90th-minute winner, Amorim was able to celebrate his best win so far as manager.

The win, though, did not come without sacrifice and the build-up – and subsequent celebrations since – have been somewhat tarnished by the exclusion from the matchday squad of both Marcus Rashford and Garnacho, both of whom have since had their futures at the club thrown into some doubt.

While much of the focus has centred around Rashford, little has been said about Garnacho, who until recently had been very much considered an untouchable star at Old Trafford and one in which their team would be built around.

But in the wake of Sunday’s omission, a new report in Spain has claimed that his axing has given Atletico Madrid renewed belief that a transfer is there to be done and that Diego Simeone’s side ‘dream’ of landing 20-year-old, with the wily old Argentinian coach ‘wanting to sign’ the winger ‘in the winter transfer window’.

And according to the report in Fichajes, Amorim is ‘willing to facilitate the player’s departure’ which ‘opens the door’ to a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

They state Garnacho is seen as a player who ‘would fit perfectly into a hypothetical attacking trident alongside Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez’ and with Amorim apparently ‘determined to get rid of players who do not fit into his system’.

Explaining his decision to drop Garnacho and Rashford from his travelling party for Sunday’s derby, the United boss told Sky Sports: “We try to evaluate everything training performance, game performances, engagement with teammates, push their teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players. It is my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message it is simply an evaluation and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It is simple selection.

“Of course the context is difficult because we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put your clothes to go to a game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I decide.

“There is a communication after the last training. They are alright. They had training this morning and I was there. They trained really well.”

The debate around their axing was still a hot topic of debate after the match and while Amorim has done his best to quell speculation on their futures, especially where Rashford is concerned, we understand that United are open to his sale and have made it clear that any reasonable offer for his services will be considered in the winter window.

However, as our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has explained, finding a suitor to take the £300,000 a week star off the club’s books will be far from easy.

Nonetheless, INEOS remain fully behind their manager’s decision to remove the player from the squad and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to launch a what has been described as a ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford.

Explaining what has gone on behind the scenes, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey revealed all to United in Focus: “I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation.

“He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.

“Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

Meanwhile, Rashford is the player whose future continues to dominate headlines, though finding a suitor for the 27-year-old will unlikely draw a straightforward conclusion.

Of those linked, both Arsenal and PSG have been most strongly mentioned as potential destinations. However, after journalist Ben Jacobs revealed why a move to the French capital was not a realistic option for the January window, Rashford has received a second knockback after Arsenal’s stance on a possible move also came to light – and amid claims that the 27-year-old was no longer a player of interest to Mikel Arteta.

He is not the only United star who potentially faces moving on either after a shock report suggested Amorim was keen to offload Andre Onana in January and having identified a surprise €20m Ligue 1 star as his replacement.

As far as potential replacements for either Garnacho or Rashford are concerned, surprise reports from Spain on Tuesday have claimed Amorim has already decided on a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The Euro 2024 winner has a €58m clause in his deal and it’s claimed United have already established contact over a possible deal, though do face competition from two big-name suitors.

