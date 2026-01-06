The dream Man Utd XI had Amorim got his way and signed ALL his top targets

Amorim didn't get what he wanted in the transfer market

Despite spending over £200million on new players in his 14-month stint at Manchester United, Ruben Amorim wasn’t happy with their transfer business.

United made the decision to sack Amorim earlier this week and now have several strong candidates in mind, as they take their time in appointing a successor to the Portuguese.

He cut a frustrated figure in his final week in charge and was reportedly left disappointed by the club’s unwillingness to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window.

“I have the feeling that if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time,” he said. “I’m starting to understand that is not going to happen, so maybe I have to adapt.”

It has since emerged that he was also unhappy with some of their previous transfer business, which was largely overseen by Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell.

We’ve taken a look at how United could have lined up if they had signed all of Amorim’s top transfer targets.

GK: Emi Martinez

After Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both made a string of errors in the 2024/25 season, United needed to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Amorim spoke to Martinez about a potential move to Old Trafford, with the head coach reportedly feeling his character and experience would be beneficial for his side.

“The deal was very close,” well-connected Argentine journalist Gaston Edul said. “The coaching staff, especially Amorim, wanted him and Martinez knew that Amorim wanted him.

“Amorim could not convince the United board that it was important to spend on a good goalkeeper. Well, they told him that Onana was there and said, ‘OK, we’ll do you a favour and try,’ and they offered a loan.

“Aston Villa made it clear under what conditions he would let him go for a sale.”

United refused to meet Aston Villa’s £40million asking price and went for a younger goalkeeper, signing Senne Lammens on deadline day in a deal worth an initial £18.1million.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, cracked Man Utd badge

RCB: Leny Yoro

Amorim was determined to stick with his three-at-the-back formation and while Yoro has had a difficult season, the 20-year-old was viewed as the long-term option for his right-centre-back role.

CCB: Matthijs de Ligt

Following a mixed debut season at United, De Ligt made himself one of the first names on Amorim’s team sheet with a series of strong showings in 2025/26.

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez settled into Amorim’s system as the left-sided centre-back and was enjoying a good run of form before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February 2025.

The Argentina international spent the following 10 months on the sidelines, but recently returned to action and wore the captain’s armband during Amorim’s final two games in charge.

RWB: Geovany Quenda

A Sporting CP academy graduate, Quenda made his first-team debut under Amorim and impressed as a right-wing-back in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Amorim wanted to reunite with the Portugal international at Old Trafford, and some figures at United were reportedly confident a deal would be agreed in the summer.

But Chelsea acted quickly to steal him right from under United’s noses, agreeing a £40million deal with Sporting that also allowed him to remain in Lisbon for another year.

CM: Carlos Baleba

Amorim did not hide his desire for midfield reinforcements at United, and Baleba climbed to the top of the club’s shortlist during the summer transfer window.

They made an official approach to Brighton & Hove Albion after initial talks with the Cameroon international and his camp were met with positive feedback.

“The player they want is Carlos Baleba – at least with Ruben Amorim as the coach,” Fabrizio Romano said. “If this [Amorim as Man Utd manager] will change in the future, then we will see.

“But Baleba is considered the perfect player. Man Utd were very happy with Baleba being very keen and very interested in the opportunity to join Man Utd even without European football.”

United agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old midfielder but were ultimately priced out of a move, with Brighton demanding over £100million.

Brighton are anticipating January interest in Carlos Baleba

CM: Bruno Fernandes

While United were reportedly willing to sell Fernandes to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for £100million in the summer, Amorim made it very clear that he wanted the midfielder to stay at Old Trafford.

“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head,” Fernandes said. “I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.”

The Portugal international made more appearances under Amorim than any other United player, registering 20 goals and 19 assists in 58 outings in all competitions.

LWB: Nuno Mendes

Having worked with Mendes at Sporting CP, Amorim identified Mendes as his top target for the left-wing-back role after taking over at Old Trafford.

But United weren’t willing to pay the £50million asking price in the January transfer window, and the Portugal international signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

United did still add a left-wing-back to their squad last January, buying Patrick Dorgu from Leece in a deal worth an initial £25.2million plus £4.2million in potential add-ons.

While Dorgu has endured a difficult start to his United career, Mendes won the treble with PSG and is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world.

R10: Antoine Semenyo

United initially registered their interest in Semenyo at the end of last season, and Amorim met him for dinner in a London restaurant to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford.

Bournemouth valued the Ghana international at £70million, and United baulked at that price tag before switching their attention to Bryan Mbeumo.

They believed a deal for Mbeumo could be done for £55million, but ultimately had to pay Brentford an initial £65million and £6million in add-ons.

Despite signing the Cameroon international, United reiginited their interest in Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window but Manchester City have now overtaken them in the race for his signature.

Semenyo has a big decision to make about where he sees himself playing next

ST: Ollie Watkins

United needed to add more goals to their squad in the summer and they narrowed their striker search down to two names — Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko.

Amorim wanted Watkins due to his Premier League experience at Aston Villa, while United’s director of recruitment Christopher Vivell was the driving force behind their interest in Sesko.

Vivell ultimately got his way, with United forking out an initial £66.3million and another £7.3million in add-ons to sign the 22-year-old from RB Leipzig.

But he has scored just two goals in his first 16 Premier League appearances for United, and Watkins has netted seven Premier League goals for Villa this season.

L10: Matheus Cunha

Having played as a left-sided no.10 in a 3-4-2-1 system at Wolves, Cunha became a top target for Amorim and United triggered the £62.5million release clause in his contract.

“I think he improves the team quite a lot, because he can run deep, but you can see that he’s one more midfielder when we have the ball,” Amorim said after the deal was complete.

“And then he can run with the ball with high tempo. Last year, we didn’t have that kind of player, so this kind of player can change one team.”

The Brazil international has since established himself as a key player for United and scored the final goal under Amorim in the 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road.

READ MORE: Ranking every Man Utd signing under Ruben Amorim from best to worst