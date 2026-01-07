Oliver Glasner is one of the leading candidates to become the next permanent head coach of Manchester United, but how would they line up if he left Crystal Palace to take the job?

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, United are preparing for a new era, but they may wait until the summer to make a permanent appointment. Meanwhile, Glasner has rejected a new contract offer from Palace, where he won the FA Cup last season.

The timings could match up perfectly and we understand United chiefs have already installed Glasner as their top candidate to take the reins.

What’s more, sources have revealed that Glasner was made aware he was on United’s shortlist weeks ago, even before Amorim was dismissed.

His achievements with Palace suggest the 51-year-old could be primed for the next step in his managerial career, which has previously included spells in Austria (SV Reid and Lask) and Germany (Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt).

But given he currently uses a similar 3-4-2-1 formation to the one that Amorim couldn’t get to work for United, how would Glasner set his prospective new side up and what kind of players would he need to make it more effective?

GK: Senne Lammens

Ruben Amorim may have preferred for United to pursue Emiliano Martinez, but the club’s decision-makers went for Lammens instead in the summer – and the Belgian has been beginning to justify their trust in recent weeks.

Lammens has established himself as United’s first-choice keeper over Altay Bayindir, who donned the gloves at the start of the season.

He will need to maintain his form over a prolonged period of time to quieten any lingering claims United need a more experienced keeper, but all is going relatively to plan so far.

RCB: Leny Yoro

United signed Yoro to be a long-term fixture in their defence and the 20-year-old will be hoping to prove himself under their next manager.

Yoro remains under contract until 2029 and would be a decent fit on the right-hand side of a back three.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt has started every season of his career with a different coach than the past one, a pattern set to continue in 2026-27.

Accustomed to playing in a back three, De Ligt was one of United’s most-used players under Amorim this season.

At the age of 26, the Dutchman is at a stage of his career where he’ll want to continue playing with that kind of regularity and stability.

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Some may wonder if the appointment of Glasner might give United an outside chance of signing Marc Guehi, who captains his Palace side from the left of the back three despite being naturally right-footed.

However, there could be movement with Guehi sooner, since Manchester City and Liverpool are considering moves this month.

Besides, United already have a natural left-footed centre-back with Martinez working his way back from injury. Luke Shaw can also cover in the same role, but a fully fit Martinez would be the best option.

If United are looking for a new left-sided defender in 2026, it should be a wing-back rather than a centre-back.

RWB: Amad Diallo

In his current system at Palace, Glasner relies on Daniel Munoz as his right wing-back: a player who has caught the attention of some bigger clubs thanks to his performances.

At United, one option to provide threat from the right-hand side is Amad, more of a natural winger than an actual wing-back.

However, he did adjust his role at times under Amorim, and given the competition for places in United’s attack, the wing-back spot might be where he gets more gametime in a similar system.

Alternatively, United can turn to Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui, but neither have the same kind of attacking threat as what Glasner is currently used to with Munoz.

CM: Adam Wharton

The centre of midfield is the main area United want to upgrade in 2026, and Wharton is one of the most coveted players on their radar.

Interest in the England international is widespread, so he wouldn’t come cheap or necessarily favour United, but the prospect of Glasner taking charge at Old Trafford may sway things in their favour.

Glasner was appointed by Palace just a few weeks after Wharton joined the club from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, so has enjoyed most of his spell at Selhurst Park working under his guidance.

Wharton’s ability to control the tempo of games would be a major boost for United as they look to phase out the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

Previously, it was thought that United would be in the market for two new midfielders in 2026, with Mainoo having fallen down Amorim’s estimations.

But Amorim’s departure could represent a new lease of life for the 20-year-old, who remains highly rated by plenty of other coaches and pundits.

Mainoo might rethink his United future now that Amorim’s gone and will have his eyes on a place in United’s midfield, although he would have to develop tactically to prove he can play in a double pivot.

LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

Rather than Guehi being the defender to follow Glasner to Old Trafford, how about Mitchell?

He’s a player who has historically been on United’s watch list, with links emerging over the past couple of years. And with his contract at Selhurst Park about to enter its final year, his future could come into question again.

United need a new left wing-back if they aren’t convinced with Patrick Dorgu a year on from his arrival from Lecce, and Mitchell – while not a world-class name by any stretch of the imagination – has Premier League pedigree.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that United’s left-back shortlist – compiled while Amorim was still head coach – includes Sporting’s Maxi Araujo, Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsene Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys.

But they are all mainly future prospects and it remains to be seen if Amorim’s departure will affect the kind of player they target.

Glasner’s system would also require a wing-back capable of attacking, but if Amad is deployed on the other side, some balance would be needed as well.

RAM: Bryan Mbeumo

The best of United’s signings from the summer just gone, Mbeumo is their top scorer so far this season.

Glasner’s system is usually a 3-4-2-1 shape with inverted forwards supporting a main striker, which is similar to the system Mbeumo has been operating in since his move to Old Trafford.

Given his recent form, he would have reasonable expectations of retaining his starting spot on the right-sided attacking-midfield role.

LAM: Bruno Fernandes

How Amorim used his captain and compatriot Fernandes became one of the main themes of his final months in charge of United, with many complaining a role in the double pivot wasn’t getting the best out of someone who thrives as a playmaker.

While United also have Matheus Cunha (and Amad) to compete among the frontline, and Marcus Rashford’s future could take a new turn after his loan spell from Barcelona and Amorim’s departure, Fernandes remains one of the best options to play in attacking midfield when at his best.

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

United reinforced the striker department with Benjamin Sesko in the summer, but he hasn’t hit the ground running and some have wondered if they’d have been better off going for someone with more experience, especially in the Premier League.

Those are the kind of boxes that Mateta ticks after his time at Palace, where some of his better seasons have come under Glasner’s watch.

Turning 29 in June, Mateta doesn’t have the same kind of long-term potential as Sesko and his ceiling is arguably lower, but could be the ideal kind of player to take some of the heat off the former RB Leipzig star and offer United some more guarantees in attack.