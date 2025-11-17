‘Dream’ Man Utd midfield signing named and he’s said YES to joining – top sources

Fabrizio Romano has named Manchester United’s ‘dream’ midfield signing and both he and sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed the player wants to join the Red Devils.

It’s no secret Man Utd are on the hunt for impactful additions in central midfield next year. However, what’s less clear is which of the countless players they’re linked with they actually want to sign, and of those, who is number one on the shortlist.

From just the Premier League, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are understood to be in Man Utd’s crosshairs. From further afield, the likes of Conor Gallagher and Angelo Stiller have been mentioned.

United may yet make multiple additions in midfield, but obviously will not sign five new players in the same position. And per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, we now know who United will give priority to signing before all others.

“There is a lot of confusion in the media [about] who is the dream target for Manchester United in midfield,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“My information remains that there are several names, but I keep telling you since August, don’t forget Man Utd want Carlos Baleba.

“Baleba wants to go to Man Utd. Man Utd want Baleba. The conversations with the player and his agents were very good but at that time in August, Brighton didn’t want to sell the player.”

United made an official approach to Brighton for Baleba in the summer window, but were informed a deal could not be made at that time, irrespective of how much United bid.

The Red Devils’ interest in the 21-year-old has maintained and Romano then stressed a winter window move will be “difficult,” with a summer swoop in 2026 the likelier scenario.

“In January it’s likely to be a difficult deal,” the reporter continued. “Brighton insist on not selling the player [in January].

“But for the summer, unless the stance changes in January, let’s see what happens… but the summer of 2026, for sure, Man Utd see Baleba as a priority target.”

Romano concluded by stating Man Utd will “insist” on signing Baleba next year and and the player is “very keen” on making the move.

Carlos Baleba wants to join Man Utd

At the time of United’s approach for Baleba in August, it was widely reported the Cameroon international was receptive to the interest but was not actively seeking to leave Brighton.

However, Romano categorically stated Baleba now “wants to go to Man Utd” and that echoes what our own insider, Dean Jones, reported on Sunday.

Jones revealed Baleba “clearly wants the move” and United’s summer approach – which may have been launched with one eye on turning the player’s head ahead of a move in 2026 – appears to have succeeded.

The player is now unsettled on the south coast and would jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford. However, Brighton – who previously valued Baleba in excess of £100m – won’t go down quietly.

Baleba is contracted to the Seagulls until 2028 and there’s an option for an extra season. As such, Man Utd’s biggest issue now is negotiating a more palatable fee with Brighton, but one that is still convincing enough to get their green light.

Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk on Sunday: “It is being talked about again that Baleba is a priority target, but it has to be stressed that they [United] are not paying £100million for him any time soon.

“The player clearly wants the move, and their attempt to turn his head in the summer has worked, but his form has actually been worse since then, and so I do not see United going close to the level Brighton value him at.

“The message remains clear that United want a midfielder in January and also a midfielder in summer.

“So they are working on targets that are attainable in each of those, and the ones from the Premier League seem unattainable in January. That’s how the picture is for now.

“Obviously, these things can change, but Baleba is going to have to be very patient here because a lot is going on.

“United do still like him; they do still think he would suit the role, but his form and valuation do not match up at the moment. And on top of that, Brighton don’t want to sell him in January.”

