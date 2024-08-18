Erik ten Hag’s ideal midfield signing is out of reach for this summer at least, while doubts are creeping in over whether Manchester United will sign Manuel Ugarte from PSG.

Man Utd’s tally of major summer signings currently stands at four. The first of those to arrive – Joshua Zirkzee – has already made an impact at Old Trafford after scoring the winner in United’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt all followed. However, Man Utd’s business regarding both arrivals and exits is far from finished.

The club’s primary goal having addressed the defence and striker positions is signing a high calibre central midfielder.

Ten Hag’s audacious aim upon taking charge at Man Utd two summers ago was to reunite with former Ajax ace, Frenkie de Jong.

Ultimately, Man Utd were unable to seal a deal with Barcelona for the Dutch maestro. De Jong never agreed personal terms with the Red Devils either.

However, United’s interest in De Jong has never subsided and speculation a move can and already has been reignited as the current window draws to a close has swirled.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, De Jong to Man Utd is NOT a transfer that has legs in this window at least.

Frenkie de Jong staying at Barcelona

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “There is the clear tendency for Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona.

“At this stage no transfer is planned until Deadline Day. No negotiations with other clubs.

“[Barcelona manager] Hansi Flick is firmly counting on him and holds him in very high regard. Contract until 2026.”

Furthermore, De Jong’s fellow midfielder at the Camp Nou, Ilkay Gundogan, has reportedly asked to leave Barcelona.

An exit for Gundogan would make Barcelona doubly determined to retain De Jong at all costs and per Plettenberg, they already have zero intention of selling the Dutchman anyway.

With the De Jong avenue closed, Man Utd have fixed their gaze on PSG and Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd having second thoughts about Manuel Ugarte?

Man Utd have agreed a five-year contract with a club option for a sixth season with Ugarte. United have tabled two bids thus far, though neither came close to matching PSG’s €60m/£51m asking price.

What’s more, the player Ugarte would start instead of – Casemiro – has entered the new campaign looking leaner and meaner.

In response to Casemiro’s encouraging display against Fulham, French football expert, Julien Laurens, suggested Man Utd may now be having doubts over dropping £51m on Ugarte.

Per Laurens, it’s not a guarantee that Ugarte would start ahead of Casemiro alongside Kobbie Mainoo. As such, United may be reluctant to spend such a lofty sum on a player who might not improve their starting eleven.

“United have had two offers rejected already, but they were quite a while ago,” Laurens said on ESPN FC on Friday night.

“In the last three weeks, it’s been a bit more quieter, maybe because if you look at the game [on Friday], we had a good Casemiro, much better than anything that we saw last season, for example.

“It’s not the Casemiro that we saw at Madrid two or three years ago, but it’s much better than what we saw [lasty season].

“Would you go and spend 65 million or 60 million on Ugarte when Casemiro is in this form? You need more bodies, that’s for sure, especially in that defensive midfield role.

“But [will they] spend all that money for somebody who might not be a starter in your team, that’s where I think that’s where Ugarte to United possibility is right now.

“I think they are pondering it because if Mainoo and Casemiro can offer you a really good season, then the backup doesn’t have to be worth 65 million.”

Man Utd exploring alternatives, but Ugarte still No 1

If United were to walk away from signing Ugarte, the club would be expected to line up one of a number of cheaper alternatives they’ve been monitoring.

Burnley’s £30m-rated Sander Berge has already said yes to joining Man Utd. Last season’s loanee, Sofyan Amrabat, is also desperate to re-sign with the Red Devils.

But for the time being at least and aside from the comments of Laurens, there is little to suggest Man Utd are considering pulling the plug on their pursuit of Ugarte.

On the contrary, Football Insider reported on Saturday that Man Utd aim to accelerate their chase in the coming days.

