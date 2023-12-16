Dream Man Utd transfer torched after brutal ‘dumping ground’ jibe

The perfect transfer involving Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has been cruelly shut down following a stinging jibe.

Sancho, 23, remans frozen out at Old Trafford and on course to leave the club next month. The winger – a £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021 – is still enduring a frosty relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

With little appetite for a peaceful resolution from either party, Sancho’s days at Old Trafford are numbered.

A return to former club Borussia Dortmund has been touted, potentially by way of a blockbuster swap involving Donyell Malen.

However, Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl moved to quash such speculation following his side’s Champions League draw with PSG on Wednesday.

“At the moment there is no exchange deal discussed or any interest in any player,” said Kehl.

Serie A giant Juventus have also been linked, while talk of a move to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League has also whipped up.

Of the three outcomes, a permanent sale to Saudi Arabia would unquestionably represent United’s ideal outcome.

Saudi sides have already proven willing to pay big fees the likes of which would not be seen if selling players within Europe.

Indeed, Liverpool would have stood no chance of recouping anything close to the £40m they received from Al-Ittihad for the declining Fabinho if selling to Italy or Spain, for example.

A permanent Sancho sale next month would also greatly boost Ten Hag’s spending power. United’s transfer budget is believed to be limited heading into the winter window.

As such, lucrative player sales for the likes of Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Sancho would ensure Ten Hag can sign quality in return.

SPL chief inadvertently savages Sancho

However, when appearing on Sky Sports News, SPL director of football, Michael Emenalo, insisted his league is not a “dumping ground” for European football’s problem players.

The comment came in relation to Sancho potentially moving to Saudi Arabia. In Emenalo’s eyes at least, Saudi sides should not do Man Utd a favour by taking Sancho off of their hands next month.

“We can’t discuss specific targets with respect to the parent clubs and also for the player himself,” said Emenalo (as quoted by Football365).

“We also don’t want to be regarded as a dumping ground for players that didn’t work in other clubs.

“We have to look carefully at what our clubs require. We will work closely to make that happen. I don’t want to minimise the quality or importance of a player like Jadon.

“Right now, there are no specific discussions about any specific players.”

