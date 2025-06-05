Liverpool completing a deal to sign Florian Wirtz is ‘essential’ to Manchester United getting an important deal of their own over the line on very favourable terms, according to a report.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Wirtz who has chosen to sign for the Reds ahead of Bayern Munich. Liverpool have lodged two bids for the German superstar so far, with the biggest totalling €130m / £109m.

Bayer Leverkusen value Wirtz at a loftier €150m / £126m. However, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Leverkusen would be willing to greenlight a sale if the slightly reduced sum of €142.5m / £120m is bid.

There is confidence among all parties a deal will be struck in the coming days and as many as four transfer records could be shattered.

Add-ons will be factored into any agreement the two clubs strike, though Leverkusen will still be in line to receive a gigantic fee up front.

The Bundesliga side will also have goals and assists to replace in their starting XI and according to three separate sources, their search will take them to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg both confirmed Antony is on Leverkusen’s radar.

What’s more, Leverkusen’s new manager is Erik ten Hag who is the man who previously signed Antony on two separate occasions (at Ajax and Man Utd).

Plettenberg stated on X: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen are monitoring Antony. He’s on the list, but at this stage, it’s nothing more than that.

“Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag was in charge of Manchester United when Antony joined for over £80m in 2022.”

Also reporting on X, Sheth stated: “Antony one of number of forwards Bayer Leverkusen looking at if Florian Wirtz leaves.

“A move would re-unite him with Erik ten Hag, who was in charge when United signed him for £80m. If he goes, United prefer permanent deal.”

Spanish outlet ABC recently reported much the same, declaring: ‘For this deal (Antony to Leverkusen) to go through, the sale of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool is essential.’

Florian Wirtz transfer will aid Man Utd

As mentioned, Man Utd would much prefer to permanently sell Antony rather than sanction another loan.

The Brazilian shone during a loan spell with Real Betis in the second half of last season. Betis would like to bring Antony back on board, though cannot finance a move for the sums Man Utd are demanding.

United are believed to be seeking a fee in the £30m-£40m range and securing a permanent sale with all haste is vitally important for Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd have the financial flexibility to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo prior to player sales. However, additions beyond that pair are heavily reliant on generating funds from outgoings.

Antony along with Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund can all depart if suitable bids are received.

Leverkusen will have cash burning a hole in their bank account if and when Wirtz leaves, as well as a desperate need to sign impactful new attackers.

Those factors could combine to see Leverkusen bite the bullet and meet Man Utd’s asking price for Antony. The earlier a permanent sale is secured, the better it is for Man Utd.

While no United fan will want to see Liverpool sign a player of Wirtz’s calibre, that deal going through could have a positive impact over at Old Trafford by accelerating Antony’s sale on favourable terms.

