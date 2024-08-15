Manchester United continue to edge closer towards the signing of Manuel Ugarte with the PSG midfielder now more determined than ever to force through the move and with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano providing a significant update on the situation and with a former Red Devils star also endorsing the transfer.

The Red Devils have attacked the transfer window with serious intent, having made four signings already to the tune of some £150m. With minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the wheel, the British billionaire is detemined to leave no stone unturned in his quest to restore Manchester United back among the English and European elite.

And while Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – two of European football’s brightest young talents – quickly signed on the dotted line earlier in thje summer, it was only this week that Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth were able to welcome signings three and four in the form of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

DON’T MISS ➡️ ‘End of an era’ at Man Utd with superstar’s shock £86m sale ‘being discussed’

However, Ratcliffe and Co are far from finished this summer and have made clear their intent to also land a new defensive midfielder, who can operate alongside wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo in their engine room.

As a result, Ratcliffe has set his sights firmly on the recruitment of Uruguay destroyer Ugarte, who has been cleared to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer following their capture of Joao Neves.

Despite their willingness to sell, PSG are adamant that any sale will not come on the cheap and the Ligue 1 giants are holding out for their €60m (£51.3m) asking price – and with United seeing two opening offers – the second believed to be worth €45m (£38.6m) – batted away.

Man Utd transfers: Romano provides big update on Manuel Ugarte deal

That rejection has prompted United to look at other cut-price alternatives, with the likes of Sander Berge and Danilo Oliviera among those on their radar.

However, Ugarte is Ratcliffe’s dream target and with the player having said yes to the move over a month ago and having already agreed personal terms over the switch, United’s hopes of a deal have this week exploded back into life off the back of two major updates.

Firstly, Ugarte’s determination to force the move has forced PSG to review their pricing policy for the player amid claims a fee lesser than originally quoted could now be agreed.

And secondly, PSG’s interest in signing Jadon Sancho – potentially as part of a high-profile swap deal – has raised hopes that a huge deal could be on the cards.

Providing an update on the saga, transfer guru Romano told his YouTube channel that hopes are growing that an arrangement could soon be struck.

“It is important to say that movements are taking place in Manchester,” Romano stated. “Jorge Mendes is in England to negotiate with Chelsea (for Gallagher).

“Jorge Mendes is also in England, talking to Manchester United on a regular basis because Jorge Mendes is the man who is leading the conversations and the negotiations for Manuel Ugarte.

“Ugarte, almost one month ago, agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, saying yes to Manchester United. Jorge Mendes is the same agent as (who represents) Leny Yoro.”

PSG star ‘in love with Man Utd’ as Red Devils look into sales

While the gap still exists between the two clubs over the valuation, Romano believes Ugarte’s desire to push through the move will work in the Red Devils’ favour – a factor significantly different from when they chased Fenkie de Jong (who was wholly opposed to the move) two summers ago.

“Mendes is still working, still trying to find a way between PSG and Manchester United,” Romano adds. “Ugarte wants to go to Manchester United. He is pushing to go to Manchester United.

“He is in love with the idea of playing for Manchester United; Old Trafford, the Premier League, the opportunity to work at an important club.”

It’s been well documented that United, though, will need to sell before they can buy as they look to toe a careful line as far as the Premier League’s FFP regulations are concerned.

And as well as potentially moving on Sancho, Ratcliffe’s ideas is for the club to also move on one of two midfielders with both Scott McTominay and Casemiro up for sale.

However, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, there is a strong chance that Erik ten Hag will get his way and get to keep the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

READ MORE ➡️ Ten Hag in dreamland as Man Utd boss gets his way over planned Ratcliffe deal for £70m midfield star

On the prospect of further sales, Romano continued: “It’s important to say that Manchester United need one of these conditions to make the deal happen; the price has to be reduced, or they need to complete a sale in the midfield.

“Casemiro, no bids at the moment. McTominay, Fulham did not reach the valuation. And then also interest from Napoli but Manchester United have been very clear.

“A loan is impossible.”

Former Man Utd winger endorses Ugarte transfer

With optimism growing that a deal for Ugarte will indeed be ironed out, one of the club’s former wingers, in Lee Sharpe, has fully endorsed the move and believes the 23-year-old – recently named as Uruguay’s best player at this summer’s Copa America tournament – will prove an astute addition.

“I’ve seen bits of Manuel Ugarte at PSG, which I thought was a done deal to Manchester United at one point,” Sharpe said. “I still think he’d be a great fit in midfield for the club this season, so I would like to see that move happen.

“I think Casemiro is going to have to be at his best playing in midfield this season. It’s a brutal league to win games in. Everyone is so powerful, so fit, you can’t carry any passengers.

HAVE YOU SEEN? ➡️ Matthijs de Ligt: What Ten Hag disciple can add for Man Utd and why Juventus, Bayern moves didn’t work out

“There’s no doubting his footballing ability, he can see the pass early and break things down really well. I think the only question mark around him is his legs and his ability to get around the pitch, which is filled by quicker players around him.

“Casemiro did struggle a bit last season and I’m just wondering whether Erik ten Hag has seen something in him in preseason and if he’s got him a little bit fitter, dropping a bit of weight and looking a bit sharper?”

Sharpe, however, did add: “I wouldn’t be upset if Casemiro was the starting central defensive midfielder this season,” added Sharpe. “Toby Collyer can help him out every so often. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if Casemiro goes and they bring someone new in like Ugarte.”