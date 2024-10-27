Manchester United ‘dream’ of signing Alphonso Davies and are building a profile on him as they try to stun Real Madrid again in the transfer market, according to a journalist.

Real Madrid rarely miss out on their top transfer targets, but that happened over the summer as defender Leny Yoro headed to Old Trafford. Real Madrid refused to pay the money required to sign Yoro from Lille, which saw him join Man Utd for an initial £52million plus £7m in potential add-ons (up to €71m / $76.5m) in July.

While Yoro has spent most of his United career recovering from a foot injury, the centre-back has fantastic potential and is expected to emerge into a key star for the club.

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, United are also hoping to beat Madrid to Bayern Munich left-back Davies.

“Alphonso Davies is something like the wish, the dream transfer for the Red Devils and the interest, you could say, that is now becoming a little more concrete,” Plettenberg said.

“The club, the Red Devils, are now gathering information, a normal process. Various protagonists [scouts] are being sent to get an idea of Davies the person and the player.

“What makes him tick? How is he viewed in the dressing room? What can he do? The Davies profile is now being created at Manchester United.

“Then they will see whether he is a fit or not. And then they may take the next step. There was definitely an enquiry from Manchester United to his agent in the past few weeks and months to find out, would that be conceivable?

“And he must have said, ‘difficult’. He wants to attack the really big trophies and that is currently not possible at United.”

Bayern at risk of damaging exit

Plettenberg’s update comes after he revealed on Friday that United have gathered ‘extensive information’ on Davies, as he is their ‘desired transfer’ to solve their left-back issues.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, stated that Bayern ‘are not advancing at all’ in contract talks with Davies and his camp. With the 23-year-old’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Bayern are at serious risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Davies would be a fantastic replacement for injury prone due Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, but, as Plettenberg notes in today’s update, United may find it tough to convince him to join.

While Davies will be enticed by the glamour of playing for United, they cannot guarantee that he will win league and Champions League titles while in their ranks. Instead, Madrid are understood to be leading the charge for the Canada star.

Should United sporting director Dan Ashworth miss out on Davies, then he could pursue alternatives left-backs such as Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell – who is also on Borussia Dortmund’s radar – and Miguel Gutierrez of Girona.

United, Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are all tracking former Red Devils man Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, too. United have a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old, who is shining at Benfica.

Man Utd transfers: Exit clause drops, forward verdict

Meanwhile, United have discovered that the release clause of one of their centre-half targets has dropped, despite him penning a new contract with his current side.

RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba is being eyed by a host of top clubs including United, Madrid and Chelsea.

Lukeba recently agreed a bumper new deal at Leipzig, but he wanted to ensure he still has the opportunity to leave at some stage in the future.

The German press claim that his exit clause has fallen from €90m to €80m (£67m / $86m) ready for the 2026 summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether clubs such as United and Chelsea will bid to try and prise Lukeba away from Leipzig next summer, rather than waiting until 2026.

Elsewhere, former United defender Mikael Silvestre has heaped praise on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo amid his sensational start to the campaign and suggested he could emerge on Ashworth’s attacking shortlist at Old Trafford.

“What Bryan Mbeumo has been doing for Brentford is a credit to him because things were never going to be easy when it came to replacing the goals of Ivan Toney,” Silvestre said.

“I do think that top clubs like Manchester United should be keeping a close eye on his progress this season, it’s a big time in his career at the age of 25 to see if he can make that step up.

“I think it’s a decisive season for him personally and I think he’d have the character to be a success at Old Trafford. I can’t see him going to Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City yet, but he is full of confidence.”

