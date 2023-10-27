Dream Man Utd update with UCL side ready to ‘cash in’ on prime Ten Hag target, as triple decision made

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be delighted after discovering that Antonio Silva could move to Old Trafford next year, as Benfica are reportedly ready to sell the defender.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Silva is already emerging into a top player. He is a regular starter for Benfica and has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, with two of those coming in the Champions League. The centre-back has also won six caps for the Portugal national team.

In recent months, Silva has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of players such as Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Ederson by moving to the Premier League after emerging from the Benfica academy. But rather than sign for Manchester City, it is Man Utd who are pushing hardest to bring him to England.

On October 3, it emerged that Ten Hag is determined to ease his defensive problems by landing the teenager. First-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have both missed games through injury this season, with the latter being out until January after having to undergo surgery on a foot issue.

But Liverpool soon joined Man Utd in the chase for Silva after being impressed by his top displays for club and country.

On Monday, the Daily Express revealed Man Utd have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential defensive signings, and Silva is high up on it. Other targets include Goncalo Inacio, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba.

READ MORE: Insider reveals Man Utd came extremely close to world-class signing that would’ve solved biggest Ten Hag issue

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have now provided an update on the situation (via Sport Witness), and it makes for great reading for Man Utd supporters. With Benfica unlikely to make it through to the next stage of the Champions League, having lost all three of their games so far, they will not receive any more money through the competition.

But Benfica chiefs know they will need to balance the books somehow, and this means they are ready to ‘cash in’ on one top asset.

Man Utd on alert after Benfica decision

Silva’s team-mate Joao Neves, who is also a target for Man Utd, is expected to stay in Portugal as Benfica feel his value will continue to increase over the next season or two. Fellow midfielder Florentino Luis has also been linked with a switch to England, though his value is falling as he is no longer guaranteed to start most games.

Due to those factors, Benfica have decided that Silva will be their big departure next year, in a move which will put Man Utd on red alert.

Although, the report does not mention when exactly Silva can leave, or how much Man Utd would have to pay to sign him.

The starlet has a €100million (£87m) release clause in his Benfica deal, which runs until June 2027.

Benfica have previously told interested clubs they will have to match that huge sum in order to reach an agreement. But they could be forced into accepting a lower fee if Silva himself pushes to take the next step in his career by joining a major side such as Man Utd.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have moved ahead of Man Utd in the race for one of Silva’s Portuguese compatriots, according to reports.