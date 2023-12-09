Man Utd to ‘dump another superstar’ as Ratcliffe brutally wields axe over one major concern

Manchester United have put yet another big-name player up for sale ahead of the January transfer window opening, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not trust Christian Eriksen and wants him gone, according to a report.

A host of well-known stars are in line to leave Man Utd this winter, including Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek. On Thursday, reports revealed that Casemiro, Sancho and Varane had all been told they must find new clubs.

Man Utd have reportedly held a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to discuss Sancho’s return to the Westfalenstadion. Casemiro and Varane, meanwhile, have both emerged as top targets for the Saudi Pro League. Van De Beek could head to Italy on an initial loan, though Man Utd admit they may have to pay some of his wages still.

Midfielder Eriksen can now be added to that list. As per Football Insider, incoming Man Utd chief Ratcliffe does not feel Eriksen is up to scratch, as his ‘legs have gone’.

He is now 31 years old and entering the twilight years of his career, and there is serious concern over whether he can keep up with the pace of top-level games.

The report explains how Man Utd are primed to ‘dump another superstar’, with Eriksen officially on the market and waiting to receive approaches from other clubs.

There is no mention of where the former Tottenham and Inter Milan star might go next. Although, Brentford could be enticed to take another punt on him, as he thrived with the Bees before moving to Man Utd on a free transfer in July 2022.

Plus, Brentford have a strong Danish contingent which includes manager Thomas Frank, and as Eriksen is from the Scandinavian country he would fit in smoothly.

Brentford could reunite with Man Utd player

But if Brentford snub the opportunity to re-sign him – they were left frustrated when he did not pen a new contract with them last year, after all – then other Prem sides should consider landing him. While the one-time Serie A winner is no longer at his best physically, he still possesses a keen eye for a pass and a wealth of experience at the top level.

There is also the potential for Eriksen to follow several of his Prem counterparts to Saudi Arabia. In November, it was revealed that teams in the Middle East are ‘monitoring’ his situation ahead of potential bids.

Saudi clubs have even been tipped to offer around £17m for the playmaker, which would hand Man Utd a big profit.

Elsewhere, reports have explained why Ratcliffe’s minority purchase in Man Utd has been delayed, while Sheikh Jassim is actively looking to buy a different club.