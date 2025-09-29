Man Utd look foolish after Christopher Vivell transfer decision as Bayern Munich hatch masterplan

Manchester United are about to be embarrassed by Bayern Munich as the defending Bundesliga champions make a move to sign a top striker in a bargain deal, according to a German journalist, after the Red Devils turned up their nose at the possibility of bringing him back to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich have one of the world’s best strikers in Harry Kane, who is on the radar of Man Utd. According to TBR, Man Utd are among the clubs keen on a deal for Kane in the summer of 2026, with the former Tottenham Hotspur striker then available for a release clause of £56.7million (€65m, $76m), if the player chooses to trigger it.

Kane has publicly said that he is happy at Bayern, with the England international striker under contract at the defending Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2027.

However, Bayern are already planning for the future, with Christian Falk reporting that the German club are making a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic is out of contract at Juventus in the summer of 2026, and it is unlikely that the Serbia international will sign a new deal.

German journalist Bild told CF Bayern Insider: “FC Bayern had already held talks with Vlahovic’s management while he was still playing in Florence.

“At that time, the club were looking for a successor to Robert Lewandowski, who had moved to FC Barcelona.

“Bayern opted for a new system and they signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool instead, which was a transfer mistake.

“The German giants rectified the mistake by signing Harry Kane. Vlahovic would fit perfectly into FC Bayern’s system and continue the tradition of the true number 9 at Bayern, and therefore, his name has been discussed at Bayern.

“The club is once again gathering information, as he could be an interesting signing for the club since he would be a free agent next summer.

“He could be the successor of Kane if he ever wants to leave. Also, Vlahovic can forge a good partnership with Kane upfront, and the two can play together.”

Man Utd decision on Dusan Vlahovic is bewildering

Bayern’s interest in Vlahovic exposes the transfer blunder that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell made in the summer of 2025 and which the Red Devils are refusing to rectify.

It was Vivell who convinced Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, having known the 22-year-old Slovenia international when he was the technical director at the German club.

Vlahovic was available for a transfer in the summer of 2025, but Man Utd did not make an offer for the striker, who has scored four goals and given one assist in six matches in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.



