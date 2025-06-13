Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign a very exciting striker, according to a report, which has outlined how ‘desperate’ he is to make the move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Following a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign where Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League, Ruben Amorim’s side are working hard behind the scenes to make the squad competitive and bounce back next season. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, while talks are going on over signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Man Utd are also desperate to sign a new striker, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee proving that they can be prolific in the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres is Amorim’s dream target, with the Man Utd manager having worked with the striker at Sporting CP, while Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta is also on the Red Devils’ radar.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd will also be offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Vlahovic is ‘desperate’ to play in the Premier League and ‘remains hopeful that head coach Ruben Amorim will pounce as he seeks fresh firepower at Old Trafford’.

The Serbia international striker is out of contract at Juventus at the end of next season and has accepted that he is not in the long-term plans of the Serie A giants.

Vlahovic wants £200,000 per week as salary at his new club, according to GiveMeSport, which has added that ‘Manchester United are on course to have him pushed in their direction as intermediaries and his representatives are determined to find a solution ahead of next season’.

‘GMS sources have been told that Vlahovic is so desperate to head to the Premier League that he is refusing to consider offers from admirers in Turkey’s Trendyol Super Lig until he knows it is impossible for him to embark on a fresh challenge with Manchester United or a domestic rival,’ adds the report.

Dusan Vlahovic has other options – report

While Vlahovic is keen on playing for Man Utd, it must be noted that the striker has other options and may not be stuck at Juventus if a potential transfer to Old Trafford does not materialise.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle United are keen on a summer deal for Vlahovic.

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in Vlahovic, who scored 15 goals and gave five assists in 41 appearances for Juventus last season.

The Italian publication has claimed that Juventus want €30-40million (£25.5m, $34.6m – £34m, $46m) for the striker, who, according to well-known journalist and Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti in ESPN, ‘can run all day, he works his backside off and he has a ridiculously good left foot’.

AC Milan are also reported to be interested in signing Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

According to CalcioMercato, Milan have made a formal approach for the former Fiorentina striker, who has scored 56 goals and given 14 assists in 142 appearances for Juventus so far in his career.

