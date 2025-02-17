Jose Mourinho to haunt Man Utd as plan to raid ‘lightning’ striker target is revealed

Manchester United are facing a major threat from Jose Mourinho in their quest to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in the summer transfer window, with a report in Turkey claiming that the former Man Utd boss is keen on landing the striker for his current club Fenerbahce, as sources reveal to TEAMtalk Geovany Quenda’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford.

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Europe and was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window. TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported that Arsenal were considering a late bid for the Juventus striker after their offer for Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins was turned down.

Man Utd also reportedly made a late inquiry for Vlahovic after missing out on Mathys Tel to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

There were reports of a potential swap deal involving the Juventus striker and Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee too.

With Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim still short of a top-class striker, the Red Devils’ interest in Vlahovic will not wane, but it has now emerged that they will have to compete with their former head coach Mourinho for the Serbia international striker, who has been described by former Fiorentina player and BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards as a “lightning” player whose “left foot is like a wand”.

According to Turkish news outlet Yeniakit.com, Mourinho wants Fenerbahce to sign Vlahovic for him.

Fenerbahce have closely monitored the former Fiorentina striker, whose future at Juventus is wrapped up in uncertainty because the two parties cannot agree on a new contract.

Vlahovic wants to increase his annual salary from €10million (£8.31m / $10.5m) to €12million (£10m / $12.6m), and if Juventus cannot find a compromise, then they plan to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Italian news outlet CalcioMercatoNews.com has reported that Juventus are willing to sell Vlahovic for between €25million (£21m / $26m) and €30million (£25m / $31.4), dwhich Fenerbahce can afford.

Geovany Quenda wants to join Man Utd – sources

Man Utd are expected to be quite active in the summer transfer window, and we understand that one of the players they are planning to sign is Geovany Quenda.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Man Utd are in talks with Sporting CP over a deal for the 17-year-old and believe that he will make the move to Old Trafford.

We understand that Quenda, who is a right-back/right wing-back by trade and has demonstrated his versatility by playing in a number of roles this season, himself is ready to join Man Utd.

The teenager worked with Man Utd boss Amorim at Sporting and is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

Latest Man Utd news: Victor Osimhen contact, Julian Alvarez bid

Vlahovic is not the only striker that Man Utd have been linked with over a potential summer move.

A journalist in Turkey has claimed that Man Utd are actively trying to convince Victor Osimhen to switch to Old Trafford.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment, and the Turkish Super Lig club are keen on making it permanent at the end of the season.

However, Man Utd are trying to persuade the striker to join them instead and are already ready to trigger his release clause.

Victor Gyokeres is another striker that Man Utd are keen on, with head coach Ruben Amorim having worked with him at Sporting CP.

However, there is speculation that defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is personally keen on a deal for the striker, who he wants to play as a number nine with Kylian Mbappe moving to the left.

Man Utd are showing interest in former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as well.

A report in Spain has stated that the Red Devils are ready to go all out to sign the Argentina international striker from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window and are willing to pay €150million (£125m / $157.5m) for him in the summer transfer window.

IN FOCUS: What could Vlahovic bring to Man Utd?

By Samuel Bannister

Towering at 1.90m tall, it’s no surprise what kind of centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic is. If it’s a target man you want, this is the kind of player you’d design.

Renowned for his strength, Vlahovic excels with his hold-up play. But he doesn’t just stop there; although he won’t drop deep too often, this is a player with good ball-carrying abilities as well, making him extremely dangerous on transition if he can pin his marker and change the direction of play.

What about his finishing, though? Despite his potential, Vlahovic hasn’t always been the most prolific frontman. His best period as a goalscorer was between 2020 and 2022, when he scored 50 goals over two seasons (he was a Fiorentina player for one-and-a-half of those, and a Juventus player for the last half).

At Juventus, he hits double figures regularly, but still hasn’t taken that next step to becoming a regular 20-goal-a-season striker.

Vlahovic is left-footed and that represents his most common way to score, significantly more so than via heading, despite his height. He isn’t just a penalty-box poacher, either; the Serbia striker is a reliable free-kick taker and is dangerous from long range.

There’s a lot to like about Vlahovic in terms of his raw traits, but in his mid-20s, he still isn’t the finished article. With a bit of refinement to his game, he could reach the next level, but he is just outside the bracket of being top-class just yet.