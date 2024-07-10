Dutch Man Utd transfer gets ‘here we go’ confirmation, as winger pushes to leave no matter what

Three players are gunning to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks, and central midfielder Donny van de Beek looks set to be the first one to go.

Van De Beek has not been able to ignite his Man Utd career, despite his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag having taken over at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022. Van De Beek spent the second half of last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, though he did not do enough to earn a permanent transfer to the Bundesliga outfit.

Van De Beek has since returned to Man Utd, but it was clear from the outset that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team would offload the Dutchman as quickly as possible, with their squad revamp firmly underway.

Van De Beek has been linked with a host of teams in recent months, including Inter Milan and Lazio. But the player is instead poised to try out La Liga for the first time by joining Girona.

After the Spanish side registered their interest in Van De Beek, they swiftly managed to agree both personal terms with his camp and a deal with Man Utd.

The transfer is now ready to be completed, as Fabrizio Romano has given it his ‘here we go’ seal of approval on social media.

The journalist states that Girona are poised to sign Van De Beek for an incredibly low initial fee of €500,000 (£423k), despite Man Utd having spent £35m on him four years ago.

Easily achievable add-ons should bring that fee up to €4-5m (£3-4m). If Van De Beek shines at Girona and reached certain criteria, then Man Utd could even recoup €15m (£13m), which would please Ratcliffe.

Man Utd latest: Donny van de Beek on cusp of transfer

Van De Beek has agreed a four-year contract with his prospective new club, while Man Utd will possess a sell-on clause which may earn them more money in the future.

While Girona are not an illustrious club, it is still a good move for the 27-year-old as he will be able to play in next season’s Champions League. Girona, who are in the same ownership group as Manchester City, did brilliantly to finish third in La Liga last season.

On social media, Van De Beek posted the following goodbye message: “Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end. I want to thank you all for your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.

“Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable. Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we’ll meet again.”

Van De Beek will be followed out of Old Trafford by a host of other unwanted players. Young winger Facundo Pellistri is reportedly looking to leave Man Utd under any circumstances.

He is happy to depart via a permanent or loan transfer as he simply wants to get his development back on track and reach his great potential, something which is unlikely to happen under Ten Hag.

The Uruguayan, who generally likes to operate on the right flank, has previously had loan spells at Alaves and Granada.

Lindelof may secure Mourinho reunion

Defender Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, has entered the final 12 months of his Man Utd deal and is already on the lookout for a new team.

Reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed: “Victor Lindelof is into the final year of his contract. There are no talks planned, and no talks currently over a new deal.

“There is interest from clubs like Fenerbahce. Jose Mourinho, of course, brought him to Manchester United back in 2017 – there is interest there.

“There’s interest from other clubs as well. If Victor Lindelof was to leave, then I think United would want to bring in another central defender as well, so it could be the case where they go in for not one, but two.”

Matthijs de Ligt is close to being the first defender to join Man Utd this summer, as personal terms have been finalised between the two parties.

Man Utd are also hoping to sign one of Jarrad Branthwaite or Leny Yoro. But Everton have rejected their latest bid for Branthwaite, while Yoro is holding out for a Real Madrid move.

In terms of other players who might leave Man Utd, the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho are all understood to be up for sale, plus several more.

