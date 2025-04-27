Manchester United have exploded into the race for Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck and are preparing a mammoth bid for the centre-back, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen in multiple areas this summer, but the amount of business the Red Devils can do will be dependent on player sales due to their PSR situation.

With Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans both set to leave the club as free agents the signing of a new centre-back is possible to fill the void left by the duo.

According to Italian outlet Inter Live, Man Utd are willing to offer €60m to sign German centre-back Yann Bisseck, who is generating serious interest from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistent playing time with Inter but has impressed when called upon. He has made 34 appearances across all competitions this term, helping his side to keep an impressive 18 clean sheets.

The report claims that Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on Bisseck and the ‘monstrous offer’ could see him move to Old Trafford, while they’re also said to be keen on his Inter teammate Denzel Dumfries.

Amorim and his recruitment team are stepping up their work ahead of the transfer window and big developments are expected in the coming weeks. On the pitch, Man Utd’s full focus is on the Europa League and trying to beat Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final.

FIVE Prem clubs keen on Inter Milan star – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed on April 24th that four Premier League clubs have registered an interest in signing Bisseck.

The clubs in question are Tottenham, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth, who are all looking to add more depth to their centre-back options.

Tottenham’s lack of cover in the position has been exposed by injuries this term, while back-up option Ben Davies is expected to leave the club.

West Ham boss Graham Potter is keen to add to his defensive options this summer, while Everton are looking at potential replacements for Michael Keane, whose Toffees contract expires this summer.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are looking at defensive targets due to the uncertainty surrounding Dean Huijsen, who is a target for Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

And now, reports suggest that Man Utd have joined their four Premier League rivals in the race for Bisseck.

As we have consistently reported, Amorim’s priority for this summer is to sign a new striker. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is a confirmed target, along with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Whether they can afford to splash €60m on a new centre-back will depend on how much cash they can generate from player sales.

Man Utd are actively trying to offload Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and others, so they could get a big windfall if they can find buyers for those stars.

