Manchester United are prioritising strengthening their midfield in 2026 and a blockbuster bid for a Real Madrid star is under serious consideration, per a shock report.

The Red Devils are planning to part ways with Casemiro when his contract expires next summer and that is one reason why Ruben Amorim wants more options in his position.

A multitude of targets have been looked at, and TEAMtalk understands that most of those on the list have already proven themselves in the Premier League.

But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are weighing up a bold move for Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, but will have to submit a big offer to sign him in 2026.

The report claims that United have made the 22-year-old defensive midfielder a ‘top target’, and they are ‘willing’ to spend €80m (£70m / $93m) to bring him to Old Trafford.

Camavinga doesn’t start every game for Real Madrid, but he is a key squad player for Xabi Alonso, having made eight appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Fichajes adds that United’s signing of Camavinga hinges on two key factors. Firstly, they must submit an offer big enough to convince Madrid to sell – as they have ‘no urgent need to sell and requires sporting guarantees to free one of their promised gems.’ Secondly, the Red Devils must convince the player with a ‘compelling offer [on personal terms], a clear sporting presence, and assurances of his role in the new team.’

Man Utd looking elsewhere for new midfield signing – sources

Camavinga is undoubtedly a player who would improve United’s squad should they make a bold move for him.

The French international, despite his young age, has already made 188 appearances for Real Madrid, and has won 11 major trophies during his time there.

However, it is worth noting that Fichajes are not the most reliable of outlets, and therefore their reporting must be taken with a pinch of salt.

It is also our understanding at TEAMtalk that Camavinga is not a player under serious consideration for United’s midfield rebuild.

Confirmed targets for the Red Devils include Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, who have all impressed in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

And in an update on October 25, transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk that Wharton could be the midfielder United want most.

“If I had to say who I think the top target is then I would say Adam Wharton is becoming the one, but the reality is that none of this is straight forward. I think Carlos Baleba would be right in the mix if his price tag was not so high, but with the sums of money we are looking at I would say that I think they see Wharton as a more reliable signing,” Jones stated.

“I would like to be able to predict how this will work out but it really is too soon to know. Between now and January there is a good chance things change in terms of player satisfaction or injuries – or even new targets could emerge.

“Wharton is intriguing to them though, from what I hear. It’s just going to be a very difficult deal in January – but that’s the case for all the players in England they’re looking at.”

Latest Man Utd news: Double exit blocked / Brutal snub

Meanwhile, United are reportedly planning to block the exits of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in January, with both players open to leaving on loan.

The main reason is due to United being set to lose players when the Africa Cup of Nations, so Amorim wants to keep them in the squad.

In other news, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has decided that he would snub an approach from the Red Devils in the January transfer window, per reports.

