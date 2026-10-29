Eddie Howe might NOT accept Man Utd job amid ‘no consensus’ he’s the board’s favourite

Journalist Luke Edwards has suggested Eddie Howe will be wary of thinking about the Manchester United job, while there’s no consensus that he’s the favourite to take over if Michael Carrick is sacked.

Howe has been suggested to be the favourite of the United board for weeks, if Carrick is to be let go. The bookies share the feeling that he’s the next in line for the Red Devils job.

At the moment, the position is not open.

There were crunch talks with Carrick after United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, but it was decided he’ll have at least the Chelsea game on Saturday to try to turn fortunes around.

And while Howe is felt to be next in line if he can’t do so, The Telegraph‘s Edwards has detailed how that might not be wholly true.

He writes: ‘It is important to stress that, according to several sources, there is no universal support for Howe to be given the job at Old Trafford. This has caused the former Newcastle United manager to disengage from all the speculation linking him with it.

‘Howe is determined to enjoy his break from the game and spend more time with his family as planned when he left Newcastle in July. He is not desperate to return to work in less than three months.

‘He is thought to be sporting director Jason Wilcox’s first choice but Telegraph Sport understands there is currently no consensus behind the scenes that Howe would be United’s preferred candidate if things do not improve under Carrick.’

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Man Utd told to go another direction

With Howe not the overwhelming favourite within the club, some are said to feel bigger names should be looked at.

Edwards adds: ‘Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte have support, while there are also some who wonder whether the club should be more aggressive by targetting Unai Emery at Aston Villa or even Cesc Fàbregas at Como.

‘The decision to stick with Carrick was motivated, at least partly, by a lack of a coherent strategy for his replacement, even if there is also a genuine desire to give the club’s former midfielder an opportunity to turn things around starting at Chelsea this weekend.’

It is also felt that Howe isn’t going to be offered the job, leading to him distancing himself further.

Edwards writes: ‘As one well-placed source in football told Telegraph Sport: “Eddie Howe would take the Manchester United job if it was offered to him. Manchester United would be doing the right thing if they did offer it to him… but as things stand, I don’t think they are going to offer it to him.”

‘This leaves Howe on the outside looking in. He will be reluctant to even consider the pros and cons until he knows the interest in him is concrete. That is not where things are at the moment.’