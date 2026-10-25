Eddie Howe decides first four Man Utd signings as Marcus Rashford is out the door

Eddie Howe has his first Manchester United signings in view

Eddie Howe is believed to be the preferred next Manchester United manager, and has his first four signings in mind, while Marcus Rashford could be one of the first to depart under his regime.

United have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions. They have not won since early September and are 16th in the Premier League table.

Unfortunately for Michael Carrick, it looks like his time is going to be up.

His sacking won’t be popular for a lot of fans, who feel higher-ups in the club are to blame for their failings – but there’s a belief United are ready to move on.

Eddie Howe favoured at United

TEAMtalk is aware that former Newcastle boss Howe is Jason Wilcox’s preferred option to take Carrick’s place.

There is a feeling that United could have their new boss in place to manage their game against Chelsea at the weekend if they move quickly enough.

One of the bonuses about Howe, which ties into that, is that without a club currently, the negotiations should not be too problematic.

Indeed, the Englishman’s availability is one of the most significant attractions, paired with the fact he is an established Premier League boss.

Wilcox is believed to have relayed to the ownership that there is likely to be a managerial change, so things could move quickly.

READ MORE: Carragher demands Man Utd sack Michael Carrick as Neville names it ‘Groundhog Day’

Eddie Howe picks first four signings

Other outlets have previously linked Howe with the managerial role at Old Trafford.

One report suggested the former Newcastle boss had set his sights on his first four signings at the club.

It’s said Howe wants: a centre-back, left-back, left-winger and striker.

The centre-back would need to be comfortable in possession, the left-winger lightning quick, and the striker physically imposing, per the report.

United have been linked with players who fit those criteria of late.

Everton in talks for Marcus Rashford

With a left-winger wanted at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford could once again be surplus to requirements, having failed to score or assist upon his return this season.

Per a report, Everton are attempting to see if they’d be able to prise Rashford away in January.

It’s said the Toffees are exploring whether they’d be able to secure the winger’s transfer in the winter window.

There is currently no evidence either way, nor is it clear whether they’d want to land him on a permanent deal or on loan, like how he moved to Aston Villa and then Barcelona over the past couple of years.