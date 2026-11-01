Eddie Howe reacts after Man Utd contact him to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United have learned Eddie Howe’s response to potentially replacing Michael Carrick as manager of the Red Devils’ first team, according to a reliable source.

Man Utd suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Carrick’s side are now just a place above the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still backing Carrick.

We understand that Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick in the immediate future and will give him time until the international break at least.

However, Man Utd are aware that they will need to make a decision on Carrick’s future if results do not improve.

On October 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have Howe on their managerial shortlist.

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Man Utd would have to pay Newcastle a compensation fee of £3million if they were to hire Howe now.

We understand that Man Utd would not have any issue in paying that compensation fee.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox would like Howe to replace Carrick.

On October 20, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Howe would be willing to take charge of Man Utd.

The Guardian has now brought an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Howe.

The trusted and reliable publication has claimed that there has been contact between Man Utd and Howe, with the latter ready to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd make ‘calls’ for record-breaking £50m Bayern Munich star as agent hits back at ‘incomprehensible’ criticism

Eddie Howe says YES to Man Utd manager’s role

The report has stated: ‘Eddie Howe is Wilcox’s preferred candidate should Carrick be sacked, with contact between the parties understood to have been made.

‘The former Newcastle ­manager is open to taking up the position, ­subject to negotiations.

‘He would cost about £3m in compensation to Newcastle.’

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, though, is unsure whether Howe would be able to turn around Man Utd’s fortunes.

Shearer said this week: “I don’t know if Eddie Howe would go in and turn it around at Manchester United.

“They would have to compensate Newcastle because of the time left on his contract.

“Eddie likes control and, whether he would get that at Old Trafford, I don’t know.

“I feel uncomfortable, when someone’s in a job, talking about another manager who could potentially come in, but Howe is Newcastle’s most successful manager in my lifetime and he did an unbelievable job, dragging us out of the relegation zone into great Champions League and delivering that trophy.

“He’s a highly talented coach and manager, but we’ve seen many of those go into Man Utd and fail.

“I couldn’t give him any advice.

“I know the size of the football club and, even though the team are very different to what they were 20 or 30 years ago, I understand the pull of Man Utd still.

“It’s a really tough task going in there because of how they are being run.”

READ NEXT: Unai Emery’s dream emerges after Nassef Sawiris response to Man Utd interest in Aston Villa manager