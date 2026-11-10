Romano reveals Man Utd move to appoint Eddie Howe with THREE manager ‘candidates’ on shortlist

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United have Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as the main managerial candidates to replace Michael Carrick, with the transfer guru also revealing Unai Emery’s stance on leaving Aston Villa for Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are planning to sack Carrick as manager.

Man Utd are in the Premier League relegation zone at the moment, and the club’s bosses do not think that Carrick is the right manager to take the team forward.

Bailey has reported that Man Utd have USA manager Pochettino on their radar as a potential candidate to replace Carrick.

We also understand that Pochettino himself would be keen on taking over at Man Utd.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on October 20 that Eddie Howe is interested in becoming the new Man Utd manager.

Howe parted ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd would have to pay Newcastle a compensation fee of £3million for Howe should they decide to appoint the Englishman now.

Graeme Bailey also reported in October that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is backing Julian Nagelsmann to take over at Old Trafford, having worked with him at RB Leipzig.

Transfer guru Romano has now named Howe, Pochettino and Nagelsmann as the three main candidates for the managerial role at Man Utd.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Man Utd have already spoken to people close to Howe.

According to Romano, although Man Utd would love to hire Unai Emery, the former Arsenal manager is staying put at Aston Villa.

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Man Utd in talks with Eddie Howe

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some candidates. The name of Mauricio Pochettino emerged today as one of the potential candidates.

“Why emerging? Because Mauricio Pochettino was already considered by INEOS, by Sir Jim Ratcliffe few years ago.

“Pochettino himself confirmed that was a possibility. Then nothing happened about that.

“So, Pochettino decided to sign with the US men national team.

“But in his contract recently confirmed by Pochettino because Pochettino signed a new deal with the US men national team, in this contract, there is a release clause.

“So, there is an exit way for Mauricio Pochettino in case Man Utd decide to go for him and in case Pochettino decide to accept this proposal.

“So, Pochettino could be an option because there is also a clause into his contract.”

Romano continued: “Then there are some managers who are free.

“Julian Nagelsmann is completely free, and Julian Nagelsmann is also attracted by a club job after working with the German national team for a few years.

“And then Eddie Howe. Eddie Howe is also a name we have to keep into consideration because Man Utd spoke with people close to Eddie Howe.

“In this case, Newcastle would get a little compensation, just a few million pounds, but there is no, no issue or problem if Man Utd decide to go forward with Eddie Howe. So, it’s on the club to decide.

Unai Emery rejects Man Utd

“Then, as I told you over the last few weeks, Man Utd dream candidate was, I say was, because it’s already out of the table as an option as of now – Unai Emery.

“Unai Emery is super-appreciated by Manchester United.

“Man Utd, some really important people at Man Utd believe Unai Emery would be an ideal candidate for the job, but again, as I told you, Aston Villa absolutely don’t want Unai Emery to go.

“Aston Villa put a very high wall to block all the conversations about Unai Emery, and also Aston Villa already offered Unai Emery a new contract in order to try find a solution and sign a new deal as soon as possible to avoid possibilities, contacts, talks, temptations.

“But let me say – Aston Villa are on the same page.

“Roberto Olabe, Damian Vidagany, Unai Emery, the chairman – everyone at the club – on the same page. So, that’s the situation.”

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