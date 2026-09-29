Eddie Howe stance on becoming Man Utd manager NOW emerges after INEOS reach Michael Carrick sack decision

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is unlikely to take charge of Manchester United right now, according to a top journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are planning to sack Michael Carrick as manager anytime soon.

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment after parting company with Newcastle at the end of last season.

The Englishman was a huge success at Newcastle, as he won the Carabao Cup with the Magpies and also led them twice to Champions League qualification.

Then Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth wanted to appoint Howe when the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim was eventually given the Man Utd managerial role, which is now with Carrick.

According to The Telegraph, should Man Utd decide to sack Carrick, then Howe will be part of the conversation.

However, the Englishman may not be willing to replace Carrick right now.

The report stated: ‘He is not thinking about football at all, he is not thinking about another job and currently has no plans to return to management.

‘That is what several sources close to the 48-year-old have told Telegraph Sport.’

The Telegraph added: ‘There are a number of big English clubs who are underachieving.

‘Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have recently appointed new permanent managers.

‘They will want to give Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Michael Carrick time and support as they look to return those clubs to their former glories.

‘There is no suggestion they are considering a change in the dugout as things stand.

‘But if things go badly, Howe’s name will come up in conversations.

‘We are not at that stage and there is no guarantee Howe would be willing to come back into football this season.

Howe will only return to club football if something really special is offered to him.’

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Man Utd backing Michael Carrick

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd are NOT planning to sack Carrick as the first-team manager anytime soon.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed our claim, adding that the players are behind Carrick, too.

Carrick said on his YouTube channel: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys.

“As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry.

“And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick.

“That’s Manchester United position on Carrick.

“Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the player is absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

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