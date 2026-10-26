Eddie Howe to kickstart Man Utd reign with stunning £70m Prem swoop

Manchester United could reunite Eddie Howe with one of his former Newcastle United stars if the 48-year-old replaces Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, according to a report.

According to various sources including The Guardian, talkSPORT and The Telegraph, Carrick is on the verge of being sacked by Man Utd. The situation is viewed as untenable by INEOS chiefs after a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth saw United go eight matches without a win.

We revealed on Sunday that Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, has selected Howe as his preferred target to take over from Carrick.

United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, aims to appoint Julian Nagelsmann.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has the final say, and he is poised to side with Wilcox.

Sky Sports report that Howe is interested in speaking with United, even though he left St James’ Park in July to ‘take a break’.

Our sources state that Howe’s backroom staff from his successful spell at Newcastle are prepared to follow him to Man Utd.

The Red Devils tried to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle over the summer, and the left-back will remain a key target if Howe becomes their new head coach.

Football Insider claim Man Utd remain ‘very keen’ to make Hall their new left-back, and a £70million bid will ‘seal the deal’ for him.

Newcastle managed to tie the English starlet down to a new contract in September, but Man Utd are expected to return with a new approach for him in January.

Sportbible suggested on Sunday that Howe could demand INEOS sign a centre-half, left-back, left winger and striker in the winter window to transform United’s squad.

Their report also mentioned Hall as a target for Howe, as he loves the 22-year-old’s work rate, attacking threat and defensive solidity.

Eddie Howe choosing Man Utd transfer targets?

Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert is seen as a backup target for United in case Hall cannot be signed.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta have also been mentioned as possible targets for Howe at United.

On talkSPORT, Ally McCoist and Jeff Stelling have discussed whether players and managers should avoid joining United given their turmoil.

After McCoist suggested players would rather join Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal, Stelling said: “The same applies to managers. People talk Eddie Howe, if I’m Eddie Howe I’m not going anywhere near this. I know it’s Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, there has been another twist in the JJ Gabriel transfer saga.