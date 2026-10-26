Eddie Howe to Man Utd: Newcastle backroom duo ready to reunite with ex-boss at Old Trafford

Eddie Howe is emerging as a leading contender to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, with TEAMtalk understanding that his trusted backroom staff would be prepared to join him at Old Trafford should he be offered the job.

Carrick is facing mounting pressure following United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, a damaging result that has intensified scrutiny of his position and left the club considering its next move.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Howe is firmly on the radar of United director of football Jason Wilcox, who has been overseeing the process of identifying potential replacements should the club decide to change its head coach.

We also revealed back on October 20 that Howe would be very interested in taking charge of the Red Devils if the opportunity emerges.

Now, we can confirm that assistant manager Jason Tindall and first-team coach Stephen Purches would both be willing to reunite with Howe if he were appointed United boss.

The pair left Newcastle alongside Howe following his near five-year spell at St James’ Park, and their readiness to work with him again could be a significant factor if United decide to pursue the former Bournemouth manager.

United sources insist no final decision has been made on Carrick. However, high-ranking figures with knowledge of the situation have told us that his departure is increasingly viewed as a matter of when rather than if, with the possibility of a decision being made within the next 48 hours.

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Eddie Howe is a ready-made option for Man Utd

Carrick’s position has become increasingly precarious following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, which came amid growing concern over United’s performances and results.

Wilcox and his football staff have been conducting due diligence on potential successors, with Howe increasingly emerging as a leading option in the eyes of the United director of football.

The 48-year-old’s availability is a significant attraction. With Howe currently out of work, United would not need to negotiate a release from an existing managerial contract, potentially making an appointment easier to implement during the season.

Howe established himself as one of the Premier League’s respected managers during his time at Newcastle, guiding the club through a period of significant progress and helping them become regular contenders for European qualification.

His top-flight experience, combined with the prospect of bringing a familiar coaching team to Old Trafford, could strengthen his appeal as United weigh up their options.

Tindall and Purches have worked closely alongside Howe throughout his time on Tyneside. Their willingness to follow him again would give the manager a ready-made support team capable of helping him implement his methods from the outset.

However, Howe is not the only candidate under consideration.

Nagelsmann, Conte and Fabregas still under consideration

Former Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann remains in the frame and is understood to be keen on a move to English football.

The highly-regarded German previously came close to taking charge of Chelsea, while United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to be a strong advocate of his candidacy.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is also viewed as a potential option as United assess the profiles available to them.

The club have also been monitoring managers currently working elsewhere, including Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and Como’s Cesc Fabregas.

However, persuading any of that trio to leave their respective clubs in the middle of the season is considered highly unlikely. That could further strengthen the appeal of an available candidate such as Howe, who would not require United to negotiate with another club.

For now, United must decide whether to make a change and, if so, when to act. While no official announcement has been made regarding Carrick’s future, the work being carried out by Wilcox and his colleagues suggests the club are ready to make their move.

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