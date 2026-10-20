Eddie Howe appeal clear to Man Utd as former Newcastle boss makes decision on replacing Carrick

Manchester United continue to hold Eddie Howe in high regard, with the former Newcastle United head coach making it clear he is ready to take on a top job once again, amid an understanding that he is firmly on the INEOS radar should the hierarchy decide to call time on Michael Carrick, TEAMtalk understands.

Howe, 48, has been without a club since departing St James’ Park in the summer after nearly five years in charge.

During his time on Tyneside, he transformed the Magpies from relegation candidates into Champions League candidates and lifted the Carabao Cup in 2025. That body of work, combined with his earlier success at Bournemouth, has left a lasting impression at Old Trafford.

We have reported that United have no immediate plans to part company with current manager Michael Carrick, who was given the permanent role earlier this year, and that remains the staunch stance coming out of Old Trafford.

However, a disappointing start to the current campaign that has yielded just two wins from 10 games has prompted internal discussions about possible contingency options.

Howe is understood to feature very highly among those under consideration, given his Premier League and European experience and his reputation as a measured, progressive coach.

The fact he is a British manager is also appealing to INEOS chiefs. United wanted him whilst he was at Newcastle, but he was very difficult to remove from that job.

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Eddie Howe is ready to return to work – Sources

Should the situation with Carrick prove untenable – and it’s once again worth stressing we’re not yet at that stage – then Howe would become an obvious and instantaneous candidate given his immediate availability.

Howe has already declined several approaches since leaving Newcastle, including an enquiry from French club Lens, as we exclusively revealed.

However, while he had prioritised a period of rest and family time, those close to the situation say he is ‘now ready to return to management’ provided the project is the right one.

He has taken time away from the game, learning and improving as a coach, and the United job would be difficult for him to ignore, should the opportunity present itself.

Howe’s availability and track record make him an appealing candidate at a time when United’s hierarchy are keen to avoid another prolonged period of instability.

While he is not going public with that admission, we understand Howe is very much now ready to get back into the game and is keeping an open mind to the next big opportunity.

Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler and Antonio Conte continue to be linked with the United job, too, and sizeable updates on the pair on Tuesday look to have made their positions that much clearer.

Firstly, Conte’s other suitors, Juventus, appear to have reached a big decision on sacking their current boss Luciano Spalletti, giving United clarity on the Italian’s situation.

As for Hurzeler, the impressive German has reportedly reached a verdict on quitting Brighton to take up the United hotseat, were it to become available.

While Carrick retains the club’s public backing for now, the ongoing interest in Howe underlines the respect he commands and the seriousness with which the Red Devils are preparing for any potential change in the months ahead.

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