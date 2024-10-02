Exclusive: Eddie Howe one of FOUR concrete Man Utd manager targets as Ratcliffe eyes ‘best of British’

Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure at Manchester United and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to appoint a British manager.

As we have previously reported, many behind the scenes at Old Trafford wanted Erik ten Hag replaced before the start of this season, despite Man Utd winning the FA Cup last term.

Man Utd have previously held talks with Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter about replacing Ten Hag but the trio were not convinced to take the job at the time.

Serious discussions about who could take the reigns from the Dutchman are underway. Sources say that Ratcliffe has made it clear that he wants the ‘best of British’ at the club.

We understand that Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are considered the two leading candidates to replace Ten Hag at this stage, while Gareth Southgate and Simone Inzaghi are also admired.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, remains convinced that he can turn the Red Devils’ disappointing start to the season around.

“We are going to make a success from the season,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about,” he added. “We can sort [the problems] out, this team can sort this out.”

However, sources have reiterated to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are actively looking for a world-class manager with the ability to take them to the top of the Premier League.

Graham Potter

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter would be very keen to speak to Man Utd about the opportunity to take charge at Old Trafford.

Potter revealed in a recent interview that he is ready to return to management and is in the frame for the Man Utd job if Ten Hag is axed.

Man Utd are admirers of Potter and we understand that his time at Chelsea will have no bearing on the decision due to the fact he was working in very difficult circumstances.

Potter’s experience at Chelsea was also not taken into account when he has spoken with other clubs previously due to the circumstances at Stamford Bridge at the time.

Another major plus is the fact that Potter is out of work and there would be no compensation fee needed to appoint him.

Unless Potter rules himself out of the race, he is a leading candidate to replace Ten Hag.

Eddie Howe

Howe is well-regarded at Man Utd and has connections with the club via sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was previously at Newcastle with the manager.

Howe has had a fractious relationship with the Newcastle hierarchy and sources say that this has ‘alerted Man Utd to his situation.’

However, there is ‘caution’ among Red Devils chiefs when it comes to Howe as he is one of the favourites to become the new England manager. It’s understood that if Howe is offered the Three Lions job, he will find it difficult to turn it down.

Howe is viewed as the man who could nurture some of Man Utd’s most exciting young talent and his experience with Newcastle has also given him an edge.

Managing a club of Newcastle’s stature, with intense demands and atmosphere, is seen as a major plus by the Red Devils’ board.

A negative is the fact that that Howe would cost a lot to break out his contract and Newcastle, as they did with Ashworth, would demand a large sum to release him and his staff.

Gareth Southgate

Former England boss Southgate is greatly admired by Ratcliffe and that has brought his name to the forefront of manager discussions.

Sources close to Man Utd say that if the decision was just down to Ratcliffe then Southgate would be one of the favourites to replace Ten Hag.

However, others have poured cold water on the links by stating that it’s unlikely he would be picked ahead of Howe and Potter. A report from Sky Sports has also claimed that he is out of the running.

The job that Southgate did with England in turning them from serial flops into one of the world’s best national teams has not gone unnoticed and he is understood to have a positive relationship with Dan Ashworth. Other clubs are keeping close tabs on Southgate’s situation, too.

Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan boss Inzaghi has also been looked at by Man Utd chiefs and is part of the conversation, but sources have been clear that he is behind Potter and Howe as things stand.

Reports coming out of the Italian press suggest that Inzaghi would be the preferred choice of Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson, but it’s not clear how they’ve got this supposed information.

He guided Inter to the Serie A title last season and has also reached the Coppa Italia twice, as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2023, which they lost to Manchester City.

Luring Inzaghi away from Inter would not be easy, however, as he is under contract until 2026 and sources have made it clear that he is very happy at the club.

