Ederson is still going to be joining Manchester United

Atalanta midfielder Ederson IS still heading to Manchester United, despite a social media post suggesting otherwise, as the Red Devils also have eyes on a Chelsea star.

United are prioritising midfield moves this summer, and for good reason. They have lost Casemiro, while Manuel Ugarte could spend up to a year on the sidelines with a serious knee ligament injury.

Two midfielders will walk through the door at Old Trafford this summer.

It was revealed weeks ago that one of those would be Atalanta’s Ederson, with a £35million agreement in place for the snare of the Brazilian, only on hold as he’s at the World Cup with Brazil.

Ederson deal is still on

A social media post has surfaced stating that despite a full agreement being in place, the deal has now collapsed.

Fans have speculated online what has gone on, and a lot of United fans appeared happy with the news.

But United journalist Tyrone Marshall has set the record straight, stating Ederson’s move to the club ‘is still ON.’

He writes that the deal is fully agreed both with Atalanta and the player, who will have his medical after the World Cup, as previously expected.

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United plotting Chelsea raid

Also in the midfield, United have long been credited with interest in fellow Brazilian Andrey Santos, who currently plies his trade at Chelsea. Those links have been reaffirmed by a number of insiders on Sunday.

The midfielder, valued at £50million by the Blues, is not untouchable, so United can land him with the right offer.

There have been multiple enquiries sent to the midfielder’s entourage, per David Ornstein.

Per the insider, Santos wants to be a fixture of the Chelsea side, however, he is also aware that he’s currently behind Moises Caicedo in the pecking order.

Advantage United for Nmecha

Another midfielder on the United radar, Felix Nmecha, is also being eyed by the Blues, with both clubs hopeful of improving their options in the centre of the park.

That said, it’s believed the Red Devils could be ahead of their Premier League rivals in the pursuit.

Insider Mark Critchley has detailed the work United have already done on a deal for Nmecha, and their unwavering interest, juxtaposed with their interest in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

He said: “The two names I’ve heard most prominently are Alex Scott at Bournemouth, there’s been contact from United to explore the parameters of a deal, and the problem is Bournemouth are very insistent that they do not want to sell… the other name is Felix Nmecha.

“He knows Jason Wilcox well, being a former Manchester City academy player, and there’s potential for him to fit the homegrown quota, which is an issue United face this season.

“There’s reports in Germany of his fee being over €100m (£86m). I don’t think that’s dissuaded United; there’s a sense that Dortmund are a sensible club and are often a selling club.

“Those are two names I’ve heard more so than others, I would say.”

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