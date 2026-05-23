Man Utd ‘increasingly serious’ about Ederson deal after midfielder says YES to move

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Brazil international is now viewed internally as a player of “significant interest” ahead of what is expected to be a major summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

Sources close to Manchester United have confirmed to us that discussions with Atalanta over the midfielder have already taken place, as the club continue shaping their plans for the transfer window.

The 26-year-old has long been admired across the Premier League and is regarded by several top clubs as one of the most complete midfield operators currently available in Europe.

Man Utd’s interest in Ederson, however, is now becoming increasingly serious.

We understand that Man Utd are actively planning to bring in at least two central midfielders this summer, as manager Michael Carrick continues reshaping the squad in his own image following his impressive start in management at Old Trafford.

Ederson is firmly among the names under consideration.

Sources indicate the player’s representatives have been actively encouraging interest from Man Utd in recent months, and there is growing confidence on the player’s side that a move to Old Trafford would be welcomed.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can reveal discussions surrounding personal terms have already taken place, and those are not expected to present any obstacle should negotiations between the clubs advance further.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Ederson himself is understood to be fully open to joining Man United.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Why Man Utd want to sign Ederson – sources

While no official bid has yet been submitted to Atalanta, a well-placed Man Utd source has confirmed to us that dialogue between the clubs has been ongoing behind the scenes.

The same source described Ederson as a player of “significant interest” and someone who is very much part of the club’s thinking as recruitment plans accelerate ahead of next season.

Sources stressed that while the admiration for Ederson is genuine, he is one of several midfield targets currently being discussed internally as Man Utd assess the best possible options for Carrick’s evolving system.

Ederson’s profile is particularly appreciated due to his athleticism, defensive intensity and ability to progress the ball through midfield — qualities Man Utd believe could add much-needed balance and energy to the centre of the pitch.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of Serie A’s standout midfielders during his time with Atalanta and his performances have continued to attract attention from across Europe.

Atletico Madrid had previously moved strongly for Ederson earlier this summer, and we understand that Diego Simeone’s side had even reached an agreement over personal terms with the player.

However, Atletico were ultimately unable to strike a deal with Atalanta over the transfer fee and have since redirected their focus towards Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

That development has potentially opened the door wider for Man Utd.

Atalanta remain determined to maximise the value of any sale and are not expected to let Ederson leave cheaply given both his importance to the squad and the length of his current contract.

READ NEXT: Man Utd reach decision on signing Yan Diomande for €100m