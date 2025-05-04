Man Utd target £50m Brazilian gem as ‘quick-fix solution’ with ‘offer’ ready

Manchester United are keen on signing one of the best midfielders in Europe, according to a report, which has revealed manager Ruben Amorim’s grand plan involving him and Manuel Ugarte.

It has been a dire season for Man Utd, who lost to Brentford in London on Sunday and are now 15th in the Premier League table. The Red Devils were a huge disappointment under Erik ten Hag, and performances and results have not improved under Amorim.

However, there is still a good chance that Man Utd could salvage their season and book their place in the Champions League for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Red Devils are in the Europa League semi-finals and have a foot already in the final.

Man Utd eased past Athletic Bilbao 3-0 away from home at San Mamés Barria in the first leg of their semi-final tie and are now favourites to progress to the final.

According to GiveMeSport, this has enhanced Man Utd’s chances of signing Ederson from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, revealed interest from Man Utd in Ederson back in February 2025.

GiveMeSport has now claimed that Man Utd have ‘moved one step closer to making an offer for Ederson’ since they are almost in the final.

‘The Red Devils have pinpointed the defensive midfielder as a serious target’, according to the report.

GiveMeSport has added that although Ederson is valued at £50million by Atalanta, Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they will be able to sign the Brazil international defensive midfielder for less than that price.

‘GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have identified Ederson as a quick-fix solution as Amorim goes in search of making his side more physical after they have been struggling to take their Europa League form into domestic action over the course of the campaign’, states the report.

Praised by former England head coach Fabio Capello in La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2024 as being “out of this world for his ability to combine running, physicality, technique and intelligence”, Ederson has been at Atalanta since 2022 and won the Europa League with the Italian club in 2023-24.

Ruben Amorim plan regarding Ederson at Man Utd

GiveMeSport has further revealed Man Utd boss Amorim’s plan regarding Ederson.

Amorim believes that the Brazilian star is the ‘ideal option’ to become Ugarte’s partner in the middle of the park.

Man Utd believe that Ederson could either provide Ugarte with support or come in as a replacement for the Uruguay international midfielder when he is injured or suspended.

Ederson has scored five goals and given two assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Atalanta this season.

Since joining the Italian club in 2022, the Brazilian ace has made 136 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in the process.

Atalanta are third in the Serie A table at the moment with 68 points from 35 matches, six points behind second-placed Inter Milan and five points ahead of Juventus in fifth.

