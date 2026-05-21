Manchester United are growing in confidence of signing two new midfielders in a spectacular £139m double deal, per reports, but a move for a top-class Newcastle United defender faces significant obstacles.

The Red Devils are set for an exciting summer as they look to prepare for a Champions League campaign and a push for major honours on all fronts under new permanent manager Michael Carrick.

Strengthening in midfield has long been their priority, and while a host of names are under consideration, reports suggest they have had a major boost with regards to two key targets.

Man Utd closing in on superb double signing

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Man Utd are now ‘confident’ of signing BOTH Newcastle star Sandro Tonali and Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils are waving goodbye to Casemiro at season’s end and the overwhelming expectation is Manuel Ugarte will be sold.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson remains the primary target above all others. However, with Forest now safe from relegation, they’ll reportedly demand a colossal £125m.

If that deal proves beyond Man Utd, alternatives will be explored. And according to Di Marzio, that’s exactly what INEOS are doing.

He stated Man Utd are now confident they’ll wrap up an eye-catching double coup for Tonali and Ederson.

Reports suggest that Newcastle are preparing to sell one and potentially two of their best stars this summer to fund a squad rebuild.

Ideally, they’d like to keep Tonali, but a bid of around £100million would seriously test their resolve.

As for Ederson, the Atalanta man is primed to change clubs this summer, with the Serie A side cashing in while they still can. Ederson only has one year left on his deal.

Our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Atalanta want €45m / £39m for the three-cap Brazil international. What’s more, Ederson has already said YES to joining the Red Devils.

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Bayern Munich join race for top Man Utd full-back target

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been strongly considering a move for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall.

The 21-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Magpies’ standout performers this term, even if he has been shockingly left out of England’s World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel.

Their director of football, Jason Wilcox, is also a big admirer and it’s reported that he has made it a personal mission to bring Hall to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd, however, are far from alone in the race. Arsenal have maintained a long-standing admiration for Hall and continue to monitor his progress closely, while former club Chelsea have also retained a watching brief on the player they allowed to leave two years ago.

Liverpool are another club with a long-term appreciation for Hall’s qualities.

TEAMtalk can also confirm Bayern Munich are showing particularly strong interest.

The Bundesliga giants have already opened dialogue with Newcastle regarding Anthony Gordon and previously enquired about Tino Livramento.

Now Bayern are also preparing to ask serious questions about Hall as they continue plans to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

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Casemiro’s next club revealed

In other news, we can confirm that Casemiro is set to join MLS club Inter Miami once his contract with Man Utd expires this summer, with a big-money deal agreed and a second US side rejected.

Casemiro is expected to make his final appearance for United against Brighton this weekend, bringing the curtain down on a hugely decorated spell in European football that has included success with both Real Madrid and the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed the breadth of interest in the 34-year-old, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and his homeland all exploring the possibility of securing his signature.

However, sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Casemiro has decided MLS is his preferred next destination – and more specifically, he has made it clear he wants to join Inter Miami.

Read our report in full HERE.

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