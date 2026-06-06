Fabrizio Romano says midfielder WILL join Man Utd: ‘100% confirmed’

Fabrizio Romano has announced that Ederson Silva will join Manchester United as manager Michael Carrick’s first signing of the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the cause of the delay in the deal becoming official.

On June 2, transfer guru Romano and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported that Man Utd, Ederson and Atalanta have reached an agreement over a 2026 summer deal.

The Brazil international defensive midfielder will sign a four-year contract with Man Utd with the option to extend it by another year.

However, neither Man Utd nor Atalanta have made any official announcement.

Man Utd fans have been wondering about the delay, and some have even been worried.

However, according to Romano, there is no cause for concern, as Man Utd will make Ederson their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist wrote on X at 11:41am on June 6: “Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

“All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

“First signing: 100% confirmed.”

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Reason for delay in Ederson Silva to Man Utd explained

The Sun has explained why a deal for Ederson will not officially be completed until July.

The report has stated: ‘Despite Ederson’s £39m deal being finalised with Atalanta, the Brazilian midfielder’s transfer will only be fully processed in early July.

‘This is because Ederson is joining from an overseas club.

‘Italy’s transfer system and the international clearing systems (FIFA’s ITC) will not process his registration to the English FA until the standard international benchmark of July 1.

‘Ederson has agreed to become a United player, but he cannot legally be registered on their squad list until July.’

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