Fabrizio Romano has named the first Manchester United signing of the Michael Carrick era barring ‘crazy’ late hiccups, while Real Madrid have reached a decision on selling Aurelien Tchouameni.

The bulk of the transfer action at Man Utd this summer will come in central midfield. Casemiro is leaving via free agency, while Manuel Ugarte has been put up for sale.

And ahead of a return to the Champions League and a denser fixture list, United chiefs are ready to provide Carrick with two and potentially three high quality additions in the engine room.

First up, barring a miraculous late collapse, will be Atalanta’s three-cap Brazil international, Ederson Silva.

Personal terms are fully sealed, with Ederson agreeing to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Talks over the fee are rapidly advancing and according to transfer guru Romano, a breakthrough is anticipated at any moment now Atalanta have completed their shake-up in the hierarchy.

Man Utd to sign Ederson Silva – Fabrizio Romano

He explained on his YouTube channel: “What’s happening is very technical now. Atalanta have announced Cristiano Giuntoli will be their new sporting director, and Maurizio Sarri will be the new manager.

“Those are going to be the people in charge of closing the deal with Man Utd. United already reached very advanced stages of the deal.

“It’s done on the player’s side and is waiting for the final touches, but again, Atalanta have new people in charge now.

“It’s not going to be as was reported in Italy for around €50m, that was never going to be the case.

“United hope to close the deal at around €40-45m. They are working on these final touches, and Ederson will be a Man Utd player unless something crazy happens.”

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Ederson first, Tchouameni next?

Man Utd are understood to view Real Madrid’s Tchouameni as a ‘dream’ target. Elliot Anderson is the top choice at the club, though Tchouameni isn’t far behind, with the Frenchman viewed as a direct successor to Casemiro in playing style.

However, Romano has now stressed the chances of Man Utd landing Tchouameni this summer are virtually nil after Real decided to retain the player despite his recent bust-up with Federico Valverde.

“Today, first, Florentino Perez speaks,” said Romano. “Real Madrid president, obviously there is the elections, but at the moment he is still the president, and everyone believes he is going to be [continuing].

“And the feeling with Aurelien Tchouameni has been clarified by Florentino Perez himself. He said, ‘I think Aurelien Tchouameni will stay at the club this summer, absolutely, definitely.’

“And then he said the same also for Fede Valverde. There were rumours on Valverde and also concrete stories on Tchouameni. Florentino Perez says, ‘they are staying’.

“Then Tchouameni goes to [the] press conference and says, apart from what was in the media about the fight, we have the common target to win titles.

“So also Tchouameni sending a good message to Real Madrid and their fans.

“For Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni is kind of the dream target. Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro.

“Coming from the same club – Real Madrid – winning mentality, top player, international, can defend and score goals. So they love Tchouameni.

“But there are two problems. The first one is the salary, which is a huge salary. The second is that Real Madrid keep saying that their intention is to keep Tchouameni.”

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