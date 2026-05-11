Man Utd are in the race to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United are showing strong interest in signing 26-year-old Atalanta midfielder Ederson from Atalanta this summer, with the player emerging as a strong candidate to bolster their engine room, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources suggest United have an idea on personal terms with the midfielder on a lucrative contract running until 2031, worth approximately €5million (£4.3m / $5.9m) net per year.

This package, equating to roughly £100,000 gross per week depending on bonuses, has convinced Ederson to say YES to a move to Old Trafford if official movements are made.

The Red Devils view the physical, ball-winning No.6 as an ideal reinforcement or potential replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

Ederson’s energy and defensive steel could complement Kobbie Mainoo effectively, addressing longstanding concerns over midfield depth and control. However, sources have made clear that Ederson is only one of a number of options United are looking at.

Atalanta are understood to value their star at around €45million (£38.9m / $53m), though the final fee could rise to €60 million with add-ons.

United, buoyed by their positive relationship with the Bergamo club – having previously signed Rasmus Hojlund and Amad from them – are aware of the package it would take to bring him to United and are now considering options.

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Sources have confirmed Ederson features on United’s shortlist, with active discussions underway with the player’s representatives.

While not their absolute top priority amid a broader search for two or three midfield options, United now appear to be frontrunners ahead of clubs such as Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico previously reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Ederson, but, as my colleague Graeme Bailey previously reported, the LaLiga side have now switched their attention to signing Wolves’ Joao Gomes instead.

A deal between Wolves and Atletico in the region of £40million is close to being finalised for Gomes.

Ederson’s contract with Atalanta runs until 2027, but the Italian side are open to selling to avoid losing him for a reduced fee next year. A swift resolution could see the Brazilian become a key figure in United’s rebuild under INEOS.

Whether the deal materialises will depend on United’s overall transfer strategy and budget.

At present, momentum favours a move that would inject dynamism into the heart of the team.

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