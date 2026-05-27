Man Utd are close to finalising the signing of Ederson

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson after making major progress in talks with the Serie A side, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The Brazilian international has emerged as one of United’s priority midfield targets this summer and sources indicate an agreement between the two clubs is now close to being finalised.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported throughout the year, United are planning a major midfield rebuild ahead of next season with at least two new central midfielders expected to arrive at Old Trafford.

The expected departure of Casemiro, coupled with the likely sale of Manuel Ugarte, has accelerated those plans as new permanent head coach Michael Carrick begins reshaping his squad.

Ederson has long been admired internally at United, and TEAMtalk previously revealed the club had remained attentive to his situation even while Atletico Madrid appeared favourites to land the 26-year-old.

Atletico had advanced discussions with both the player and Atalanta earlier this summer, and Ederson was widely expected to complete a move to Spain.

However, the LaLiga giants were ultimately unable to agree terms with Atalanta and instead pivoted towards Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes – another player who had also been monitored closely by United. That collapse opened the door for United to move aggressively.

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Man Utd closing in on £38m midfielder deal

As TEAMtalk revealed last week, personal terms with Ederson were already agreed in principle and senior United sources confirmed to us that the midfielder was viewed as a player of “significant interest”.

Since then, negotiations between United and Atalanta have accelerated considerably.

TEAMtalk understands a package worth around £38million is now close to being agreed between the clubs, while only the finer details of Ederson’s contract still need to be finalised.

The expectation internally is that the Brazilian will become the first marquee signing of the Michael Carrick era following the former midfielder’s permanent appointment as United head coach.

Ederson has established himself as one of Serie A’s standout midfielders since arriving in Bergamo in 2022 and is hugely appreciated for his athleticism, ball-carrying ability and tactical versatility.

Despite enjoying another impressive campaign in Italy, the midfielder surprisingly missed out on Brazil’s World Cup squad this summer.

United believe his profile is ideally suited to Carrick’s plans as the club attempt to build a more dynamic and physically dominant midfield structure heading into next season.

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Recruitment work is now intensifying rapidly at Old Trafford. TEAMtalk understands United are eager to move quickly in the market and ideally want at least four major first-team additions completed before the start of the new campaign.

Alongside the two midfield signings, the club are prioritising a left-back capable of competing with Luke Shaw amid ongoing concerns surrounding his fitness record.

United are additionally targeting a versatile forward to potentially replace Joshua Zirkzee, who – like Ugarte – is increasingly expected to leave this summer.

While the club have not ruled out adding another central defender, sources indicate that position is currently viewed as less urgent compared to the midfield and attacking rebuild.

For now, Ederson’s move is rapidly advancing towards completion and barring any late complications, TEAMtalk understands United are increasingly confident the Brazilian will soon become Carrick’s first major signing at Old Trafford.

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